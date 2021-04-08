Georgia football adds home game with FCS school in 2028

ATHENS — The 2028 Georgia football home schedule has another game, per the FCS school that proudly has added the Bulldogs.

Georgia’s 2028 schedule already has games at Texas (Sept. 2) and with Florida State (Sept. 16) on it, along with annual in-state opponent Georgia Tech.

New athletic director Josh Brooks recently announced the Bulldogs had added a home-and-home series with ACC opponent Louisville for 2026-2027.

The Louisville addition didn’t exactly light up everyone in the fan base.

The home portion of the Georgia football schedule has already been picked over with top games at neutral sites the next couple of seasons, and a 2023 game at Oklahoma doesn’t see the Sooners returning to Athens until 2031.

Georgia is already one home game down from other SEC teams every other year, with the annual rivalry with Florida being played away from Sanford Stadium through at least 2023.

Florida A&M, which begins play in the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) in 2021, announced it has added five games against Power 5 teams to future schedules: North Carolina (2022), Miami (2024-2026), Florida (2025) and Georgia (2028).

Here’s a look at UGA’s non-conference games through 2033.

(games at Sanford are in bold)

2021: Clemson in Charlotte, UAB (Sanford Stadium), Charleston Southern (Sanford Stadium), at Georgia Tech.

2022: Oregon in Atlanta, Samford (Sanford Stadium), Kent State (Sanford Stadium), Georgia Tech (Sanford Stadium).

2023: UT Martin (Sanford Stadium), at Oklahoma, UAB (Sanford Stadium), at Georgia Tech

2024: Clemson in Atlanta, Tennessee Tech (Sanford Stadium), UMass (Sanford Stadium), Georgia Tech (Sanford Stadium).

2025: at UCLA, Austin Peay (Sanford Stadium), Charlotte (Sanford Stadium), at Georgia Tech

2026: UCLA (Sanford Stadium), Western Kentucky (Sanford Stadium), at Louisville, Georgia Tech (Sanford Stadium)

2027: at Florida State, Louisville (Sanford Stadium), at Georgia Tech

2028: at Texas, Florida State (Sanford Stadium), Georgia Tech (Sanford Stadium), Florida A&M (Sanford Stadium)

2029: Texas (Sanford Stadium), at Clemson, at Georgia Tech

2030: Clemson (Sanford Stadium), Ohio State (Sanford Stadium), Georgia Tech (Sanford Stadium).

2031: at Ohio State, Oklahoma (Sanford Stadium), at Georgia Tech

2032: Clemson (Sanford Stadium), Georgia Tech (Sanford Stadium)

2033: at Clemson