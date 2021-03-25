WATCH: Georgia football DC Dan Lanning gets intense with players in hallway

ATHENS — Georgia football is hitting full stride five practices in, to the point the enthusiasm and energy level is contagious.

Bulldogs’ defensive coordinator Dan Lanning, whose units have led the country in run defense each of the two years he’s been at the post, greeted his outside linebackers at a position group meeting with padded shield and words of encouragement.

Lanning wanted his players — with playbooks in their hands — to drive out at him and deliver a forearm shiver.

It appeared former No. 1 overall recruit (2019 class) Nolan Smith had more than enough aggression for Lanning, much to the delight of the outside linebackers coach.

Adam Anderson took an explosive step before delivering a forearm shiver to the pad, showing the burst that has led to him being one of the most anticipated players of the 2021 season.

Coach Kirby Smart has said Anderson will play the “STAR” in his role as an outside linebacker in the 3-4 scheme.

Departing players Malik Herring and Monty Rice, both expected to be among at least nine Georgia players projected to be chosen in the 2021 NFL Draft, seemed to enjoy the video and intensity the coaching staff is doling out.

New secondary coach Jahmile Addae shared the video on his Twitter account, below: