Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2501 (July 24, 2025) of the podcast, host Brandon Adams opens with the report about 5-star QB commit Jared Curtis’ discounted freshman year payment. Then, we’ll discuss the two most important players for Georgia this season. Later, we’ll hear from Brandon’s conversation with ESPN analyst Cole Cubelic about Georgia’s offensive line. Plus, former Georgia receiver Terrence Edwards will give his opinion on Curtis’ compensation, Cubelic’s offensive line takes and everything else surrounding Georgia football.

One of Kirby Smart’s boldest proclamations seems to have been proven true

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I discuss why Kirby Smart’s statement that Georgia values relationships over transactions is seemingly proven true by the reports of five-star quarterback Jared Curtis choosing to come to the Bulldogs for smaller compensation deal than he could’ve gotten elsewhere.

15-minute mark: I explain why I believe UGA’s two offensive tackles, Monroe Freeling and Earnest Greene, will be the Bulldogs’ two most important players this season.

25-minute mark: Former UGA wide receiver Terrence Edwards joins the show.

45-minute mark: I discuss other SEC headlines including why the other conferences seem to be talking about the SEC so much.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe Winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.