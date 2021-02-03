Georgia announces giant raise for Dan Lanning, releases Jahmile Addae salary

ATHENS — Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning remains the Bulldogs’ top paid assistant at $1.7 million after receiving a $475,000 raise, per UGA officials.

Four SEC defensive coordinators made more than that last season, per the USA Today database:

• Former Auburn DC Kevin Steele, $2.5 million

• Former LSU DC Bo Pelin, $2.3 million

• Texas A&M DC Mike Elko, $2.1 million

• Florida DC Todd Grantham, $1.8 million

The Bulldogs led the nation in rushing defense last season and finished 12th in scoring defensive (second in the SEC), 16th in scoring defense (second in the SEC) and 56h in pass efficiency defense (fourth in the SEC) last season.

Lanning, who coaches the outside linebackers, helped develop 2019 Freshman All-American Azeez Ojulari, who is projected by some to be a first-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Lanning’s big raise is likely more attributable to the opportunity he had to join the Texas staff under new Longhorns’ head coach Steve Sarkisian as defensive coordinator. Lanning declined and is expected to return for his third season as Georgia’s defensive coordinator.

Georgia also announced new defensive backs coach Jahmile Addae will make $500,000 per year. Addae was making $359,000 last season at West Virginia, per the Charleston Gazette-Mail.

Former UGA secondary coach Charlton Warren, who left to become Indiana’s defensive coordinator, was making $600,000.

Raises were also announced for running backs coach and run game coordinator Dell McGee, from $675,000 to $800,000, along with tight ends coach Todd Hartley, from $400,000 to $450,000.

In addition to coaching the running backs, McGee also controlled which running back is in the game.

UGA coach Kirby Smart did not address the raises during his press conference on Wednesday, and there has been no indication if other staff member will receive raises.

GEORGIA FOOTBAL SALARIES 2021/2020

DC Dan Lanning (2021) $1.7 million; (2020) $1.25 million

OC Todd Monken (2021) ? (2020) $1.1 million

OL Matt Luke (2021) ? (2020) $900,000

RBs / Run coordinator Dell McGee (2021) $800,000; (2020) $675,000

LB coach Glenn Schumann (2021) ? (2020) $600,000

DL coach Tray Scott (2021) ? (2020) $600,000

ST coach Scott Cochran (2021) ? (2020) $550,000;

WR Cortez Hankton (2021) ? (2020) $550,000

DB Jahmile Addae (2021) $500,000, (2020) $359,000, West Virginia

TE Todd Hartley (2021) $450,000; (2020) $400,000

GEORGIA FOOTBALL SALARIES 2020

(per information attained via FOIA request)

DC Dan Lanning (2020) $1.25 million; (2019) $750,000

OC Todd Monken (2020) $1.1 million; (2019) N/A, Cleveland Browns OC

OL coach Matt Luke (2020) $900,000; (2019) $3.1 million, Ole Miss HC

RB coach Dell McGee (2020) $675,000; (2019) $650.000

DB coach Charlton Warren (2020) $600,000; (2019) $600,000

LB coach Glenn Schumann (2020) $600,000; (2019) $550,000

DL coach Tray Scott (2020) $600,000; (2019) $470,000

ST coach Scott Cochran (2020) $550,000; (2019) $595,000, Alabama S&C HC

WR Cortez Hankton (2020) $550,000; (2019) $550,000

TE Todd Hartley (2020) $400,000; (2019) $350,000

GEORGIA FOOTBALL SALARIES 2019

OC/QB James Coley: $950,000

OL Sam Pittman: $900,000

DC/OLB Dan Lanning $750,000

RBs Run coordinator Dell McGee: $650,000

WR Pass coordinator Cortez Hankton: $550,000

Co-DC/ILB Glenn Schumann $550,000

DB Charlton Warren $600,000

DL Tray Scott $470,000

ST Scott Fountain $325,000

TE Todd Hartley $300,000

Georgia football salaries 2018

DC/DB Mel Tucker, $1,500,000,

OC/TE Jim Chaney, $950,000

Co-OC/QBs James Coley, $850,000,

OL Sam Pittman, $825,000

RB Dell McGee, $550,000

DL Tray Scott, $420,000

WR Cortez Hankton, $375,000

ILB Glenn Schumann, $325,000

OLB Dan Lanning, $325,000

ST Scott Fountain, $300,000