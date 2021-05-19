Georgia football finally finding equal facility footing, coaches in new building
ATHENS — Georgia football has been playing catch-up in the facilities game for some time, but the Bulldogs are finally on the verge of matching their rivals.
Georgia football has been rolling along nicely despite the Covid-19 pandemic, the Bulldogs 2022 class currently ranked No. 1 in the nation with 12 commits, per the 247Sports composite.
But things will truly take off on June 1, when the recruiting dead period finally gets lifted by the NCAA. Several recruits are expected to be on the Georgia campus visiting soon after.
A new 22,000 square-foot weight room, nutrition center, locker room and sports medicine area provide a few on the highlights.
The project still includes Phase ll of adjoining Butts Mere-Heritage Hall and the indoor football facility to the new football building, along with the addition of a dining and more meeting areas. It’s expected to be completed by January of 2022.
The Bulldogs also have the momentum of four straight Top 10 finishes and record-breaking NFL draft classes carrying interest in the program.
“I know that a lot of people have reached out to me and said, ‘Georgia’s success in the last four to five years is starting to take its toll,’ " Smart said of UGA’s recruiting success. “These kids grow up seeing Georgia in the top five, top six in the country most of their high school, even middle school lives.
“That plays a factor in it. Georgia has a great place to go to school academically.”
And now, the Bulldogs are on equal footing with facilities.
