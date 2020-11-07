Florida 41 Georgia 21, (3rd Quarter) Live Scoring, News, Injury Updates

Welcome to today’s live updates post, where scores, breaking news and injuries will be updated in real time.

THIRD QUARTER

• 5:45 Jermaine Burton leaves with lower left leg injury

Florida 41, Georgia 21 (11:48): Evan McPherson 51-yard field goal. Drive: 7 plays, 42 yards, 3:12.

• 11:54 Florida starting OT Jean Delance leaves with injury

HALFTIME

Bennett 4-12, 70 yards, 1 TD

Trask 20-26, 341, 4 TD, 1 Int

Georgia 1-6 on third downs

Florida 6-9 on third downs

SECOND QUARTER

Florida 38, Georgia 21 (0:11): Trevon Grimes 14-yard catch from Kyle Trask (Evan McPherson kick). Drive: 4 plays, 48 yards, 0:28. Key play: Jake Camarda punt sets up Florida drive at UGA 48-yard line.

Florida 31, Georgia 21 (1:44): Evan McPherson 50-yard field goal. Drive: 10 plays, 63 yards, 5:03.

• 5:38 Florida OG Stewart Reese out with injury

Florida 28, Georgia 21 (7:44): Kenmore Gamble 24-yard catch from Kyle Trask (Evan McPherson kick). Drive: 4 plays, 81 yards, 1:55. Key play: Kyle Pitts 16-yard catch from Kyle Trask to UGA 28, Lewis Cine ejected.

• 8:28 Lewis Cine ejected for hit on Kyle Pitts

• 11: 14 Florida defensive back Brad Stewart shoulder injury after hitting Kendall Milton

Florida 21 ,Georgia 21 (11:38): Kyle Pitts 25-yard pass from Kyle Trask (Evan McPherson kick). Key play: Nay’Quan Wright 50-yard pass on wheel route to UGA 25. Drive: 2 plays, 75 yards, 39 seconds.

12:17 Georgia LB Nate McBride walks slowly off field

Georgia 21, Florida 14 (14:53): Eric Stokes 37-yard interception return (Jack Podlesny kick). Key play: Stokes juggled ball before securing it on Florida’s third-and-10 from Florida 27, racing down right sideline into end zone.

D’Wan Mathis enters game first quarter

FIRST QUARTER

1:11 Florida DE Brenton Cox comes off field with potential injury

Florida 14, Georgia 14 (1:43): Dameon Pierce 2-yard TD run (Evan McPherson kick). Drive: 11 plays, 80 yards, 5:01.

Georgia 14, Florida 7 (8:20): Justin Shorter 14-yard TD pass from Kyle Trask (Evan McPherson kick). Drive: 7 plays, 75 yards, 3:24. Key play: Keon Zipperer 39-yard pass from Trask to Georgia 20-yard line.

Georgia 14, Florida 0 (11:44): Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint 33-yard pass from Stetson Bennett (Jack Podlesny kick). Drive: 6 plays, 61 yards, 2:14; Key play: James Cook 13-yard catch from Stetson Bennett to Florida 35.

• 11:44 Marcus Rosemy Jacksaint broken right ankle injury on touchdown play, season-ending injury

Georgia 7, Florida 0 (14:48): Zamir White 65-yard touchdown run (Jack Podlesny kick). Drive: One play, 65 yards, 12 seconds.

Georgia captains: Monty Rice, Tyson Campbell, James Cook.

PREGAME NOTES:

• The Georgia-Florida winner has won the SEC East 5 straight years

• UGA looks to win 4 straight over Florida for the first time in 37 years

• Florida is 15-1 under Dan Mullen when scoring first in a game

• Florida is 15-0 under Mullen when scoring 30 points or more

• UGA 36-1 under Kirby Smart when allowing fewer than 20 points

• UGA 39-4 under Smart when leading at halftime (3 losses to Bama)

Georgia Availability Report Leads with George Pickens

ATHENS — Georgia coach Kirby Smart knows exactly what to expect from Florida, and the Bulldogs are braced for it.

Georgia’s control over their season goals is on the line in today’s game in Jacksonville when the No. 5-ranked Bulldogs play the No. 8-ranked Florida Gators at 3:40 p.m. (TV: CBS).

“Explosive offense, trying to score every possession, they have a lot of weapons, so they’re always on the attack,” Smart said this week. “Then you flip it over on defense, and although they had some games they struggled in, they had some sloppy play where they played Ole Miss — and Ole Miss is very different football, we saw that with Alabama, it’s almost reckless abandon —they didn’t have everybody.

“They are really big, they are really physical, they’ve got great pass rushers, outside backers, they’re playing really well now on defense.”

Georgia, meanwhile, hopes to bring an efficient offensive approach to the game an take what the Florida defense is giving.

The Bulldogs, optimally, would like to run the ball as much as possible and keep the Gators’ explosive offensive off the field.

Florida QB Kyle Trask has an SEC-record 18 touchdowns through the first four games, while Georgia leads the SEC in every major defensive statistical category including sacks, averaging 3.8 per game.

Track has been sacked four times all season, and therein likes the key when Florida is on the field.

