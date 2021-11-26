Kirby Smart says he wants quicker decisions from Stetson Bennett, attacking offense

ATHENS — Georgia coach Kirby Smart is never satisfied, and in his mind that’s part of the process, seeking constant improvement at each turn. The No. 1-ranked Bulldogs (11-0) are favored to roll over Georgia Tech (3-8) by five touchdowns when the teams meet at noon on Saturday in Atlanta.

“Stetson (Bennett), we’re getting targets each week, you know, decision making, quick decisions, not holding the ball,” Smart said. “When you start extending the plays, the good things can happen and the bad things can happen, so you’ve got to be wise about the way you go about it.” To be fair to Bennett, Georgia has been missing some of its most talented targets, a few of whom are just now returning or could be on the verge of taking the field. RELATED: Resilient receiver room could reshape offense in postseason Bennett, a finalist for the Burlsworth Trophy, which goes to the best former walk-on in the country, has been intercepted 3 times and sacked 3 times over the past four games. RELATED: Kirby provides first-person push for Stetson Bennett, Burlsworth Trophy Bennett leads the SEC in passing yards per completion (16.48) and is third in the SEC in passing efficiency, per the NCAA statistics entering Thursday action.

But the play-action, shot-play nature of the offense leaves him ninth in the SEC in completion percentage (64.4 percent), 11th in the league in completions per game (10.5) and 11th in passing yards per game (173). Smart has reinforced that the Bulldogs look to get better with each outing, and that starts on the practice field. “You’ve got to practice it that way., we’ve got to have 11 guys on the same page,” Smart said. “So many of our plays that fail, when you go back and look at them, what caused that play to be unsuccessful, one didn’t do his job. (When) they do what they’re supposed to do, we tend to have a positive gain or no gain,” Smart said. “It’s the lost yardages and sacks as turnovers that come back to haunt us the most, so we’re trying to remove that. “Continue being explosive and being dangerous. We want to be on the attack.”

UGA News