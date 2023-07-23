clock iconclock icon
By Mike Griffith, Dawgnation Staff
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Kirby Smart is the king of roster management as it concerns evaluating, securing, developing and retaining football talent.

Back-to-back CFP Championship seasons and a record number of NFL Draft picks over the past three years (34) are proof positive Smart has the Georgia football factory humming along.

The Bulldogs are the overwhelming pick to win the championship this season, too, and had an eye-popping total of 11 first-team preseason All-SEC picks at the SEC Media Days held last week.

“I don’t know that it’s all talent, but we try to get good kids and we try to find people that want to be there,” Smart said, talking about his recruiting strategy. “We call it signability and retainability …. do we have a chance to sign them, and do we have a chance to retain them and keep them here?

“It does no good to keep a guy one year and then he leaves. So you want guys that want to stay and develop and that’s what we worry about.”

Indeed, and for all of Georgia’s success, things have not been perfect.

The Bulldogs lost two major contributors among those who left UGA and entered the transfer portal after last season: receiver Adonai Mitchell and defensive tackle Bear Alexander.

Mitchell, who transferred to Texas, was a key cog on the 2021 CFP Championship Team. Mitchell was injured most of last season before coming up with the game-winning TD catch against Ohio State in the 42-41 CFP Peach Bowl Semifinal.

Alexander, now at USC, was the type of player Smart says the Bulldogs hate to lose, as he showed strong development his freshman season and was expected to be a major contributor to the pass rush this season.

Alexander had three QB hurries, two tackles-for-loss and a QB sack in the Bulldogs’ 65-7 CFP Championship Game win over TCU.

Georgia took on three transfers after last season, but entering into fall camp only former Missouri standout Dominic Lovett appears to be a lock to make an immediate impact.

Lovett, who led the Tigers in receiving last season, has star potential with his great quickness, route-running, reliable hands and toughness.

Receiver Rara Thomas (Mississippi State) an defensive back Smoke Bouie (Texas A&M) were the other two transfers.

Thomas had a well-documented off-field issues shortly after his arrival and did not catch a pass in the spring game, while Bouie left the team after the spring game and has since had a “mutual” parting of ways with the program, per Smart.

The year before, Georgia missed on its attempt to get Caleb Williams out of the transfer portal, only to see Stetson Bennett help lead a perfect 15-0 season and win Offensive MVP honors in the CFP title game a second year in a row.

Smart has a roster stacked with talent, to the extent UGA can lose bonafide stars -- four previous starters transferred out after the 2021 championship season and 15 were drafted --- and still not show any signs of drop off.

It appears to be a trend.

The Bulldogs had the No. 2-ranked recruiting class in 2023 (per the 247Sports composite) and currently sit No. 1 in the 2024 rankings with 25 commits.

“When it comes to a checklist of what Kirby is selling …. to Mom, Dad, Grandma or Grandpa, or the recruits,” former UGA QB and all-time SEC passing leader Aaron Murray said during a Players Lounge podcast.

“Facilities (are) top 5 in the country, when it comes to campus life, downtown life, when it comes to enjoying yourself, for those who have never been to Athens, Georgia, it is absolutely incredible.

“You look at all ratings for college experiences and it is one of the top ones out there.”

Smart said playing in the SEC, which has had three different programs win the past four national championships, is the icing on the cake for him.

“The SEC is just different,” said Smart, who was a player at Georgia from 1994-1998. “When you think about the fan bases in our conference they make it what it is.

“They allow us to recruit to the largest attendance in the country, and it makes our job much easier when you’re in the best conference there is in the country.”

