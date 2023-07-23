NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Kirby Smart is the king of roster management as it concerns evaluating, securing, developing and retaining football talent.

Back-to-back CFP Championship seasons and a record number of NFL Draft picks over the past three years (34) are proof positive Smart has the Georgia football factory humming along.

The Bulldogs are the overwhelming pick to win the championship this season, too, and had an eye-popping total of 11 first-team preseason All-SEC picks at the SEC Media Days held last week.

“I don’t know that it’s all talent, but we try to get good kids and we try to find people that want to be there,” Smart said, talking about his recruiting strategy. “We call it signability and retainability …. do we have a chance to sign them, and do we have a chance to retain them and keep them here?