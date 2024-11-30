ATHENS — ATHENS — Clean Old Fashioned Hate needed eight overtimes to be decided before Georgia finally prevailed, 44-42.

Nate Frazier scored on the mandatory 2-point conversion attempt to send the fans in Sanford Stadium that braved 35 degree temperatures into a frenzy.

The defense had put the offense in position to get the walk-off win when C.J. Allen blitzed Haynes King, forcing an incomplete pass out of the back of the end zone.

“I have not seen anything like this,” Kirby Smart said after the longest game in the 117-year history of the rivalry, and the second-longest game in FBS history.

“Our kids they are resilient as hell, they never quit, never say die it was sloppy. These fans stayed with us, it was a great game.”

Georgia rallied from a 17-0 halftime deficit, and again in the fourth quarter down 27-13 with 5:37 left.

Carson Beck (28-of-43, 297 yards, 5 TDs) hit Dominic Lovett with a big 17-yard touchdown pass with 3:39 left to cut the lead to 27-20.

Then it was Dan Jackson coming up with some defensive heroics, forcing a fumble on Haynes King on a third-and-1 at Tech 31, forcing a fumble that Chaz Chambliss recovered at the UGA 32 with 2:05 left.

It was one of few mistakes for King, who was 26-of-36 passing for 303 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 110 yards and three touchdowns on 24 carries.

Five plays after Jackson’s forced fumble, Beck found Lovett on a 3-yard touchdown pass to tie the game at 27-27 with 1:01 left.

Georgia Tech looked to get into field goal range as time was winding down, driving to the Georgia 46 when C.J. Allen batted down King’s fourth-and-1 pass attempt, forcing the overtimes.

“They played really physical and had a great plan,” Smart said, " but we have some warriors, Carson Beck never quit, coaches never quit.”

Georgia will play in the SEC Championship Game at 4 p.m. on Dec. 7 against the winner of the Texas at Texas A&M game.