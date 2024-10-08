ATHENS — Georgia wide receiver Colbie Young was arrested on Tuesday morning on misdemeanor charges of assaulting an unborn child and battery, according to the Athens Clarke-County jail log.

Young was booked at 4:18 A.M. and as of this writing is still in jail. His bond is set at $2,500. Georgia has not yet commented on the status of Young. Georgia coach Kirby Smart is next set to speak to reporters on Tuesday evening.

Young transferred into Georgia from Miami this offseason. Through 5 games, Young has 11 receptions for 149 yards and 2 touchdowns. He led Georgia in receiving yards this past Saturday against Auburn, catching 3 passes for 51 yards.

“He continues to grow and get better and we’re going to need him in our offense,” Smart said of Young in September. “We need him to be able to play even more snaps and be in the best shape of his life to play enough snaps.”

This is the seventh Georgia player to be arrested since March of 2024. Trevor Etienne, Smael Mondon, Sacovie White, Bo Hughley and Daniel Harris were all arrested on driving-related charges. Etienne and Harris both missed one game following their arrests.

Former Georgia wide receiver Rara Thomas was arrested in July on multiple family violence charges and was ultimately dismissed from the team following that arrest. It was the second time that Thomas had been arrested on family violence charges during his time at Georgia.

Etienne, Thomas and Young all arrived at Georgia via the transfer portal.

Georgia is 4-1 this season and coming off a 31-13 win over the Auburn Tigers. Georgia is next set to take on Mississippi State this Saturday, with the game set for a 4:15 p.m. ET kickoff. The SEC Network will broadcast the game.