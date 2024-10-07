Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2301 (October 7, 2024) of the podcast, host Brandon Adams shares the strong message Kirby Smart delivered after a crazy weekend. Plus, former UGA OL Jon Stinchcomb joins the show to discuss if UGA showed improvement in the game vs Auburn. Later, a look at one of the biggest upsets in College Football.

Georgia football podcast: Kirby Smart warns about riding ‘wave of emotion’ after chaotic upsets

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: A look at a wild weekend in college football -- including Georgia’s win vs. Auburn and Alabama’s upset loss to Vanderbilt.

10-minute mark: I discuss Kirby Smart calling out UGA fans for a lackluster environment in Sanford Stadium on Saturday.

15-minute mark: I discuss UGA’s seemingly persistent issues with missed tackles.

20-minute mark: Former UGA All-American Jon Stinchcomb joins the show.

40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including an Alabama player under fire for an on-field meltdown after the Crimson Tide’s upset loss to the Commodores.

50-minute mark: I discuss the latest UGA recruiting news -- including a four-star running back’s UGA commitment and some surprising visitors on campus this weekend.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.