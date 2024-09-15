LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kirby Smart made it clear in his postgame press conference that it was his decision to not play Daniel Harris in Georgia’s 13-12 win over Kentucky.

The Georgia cornerback was arrested on Thursday on 5 misdemeanor driving charges, one of which was reckless driving. Per the police report, Harris was driving 106 miles per hour.

Harris made the trip with the team to Kentucky but did not play on Saturday.

“Daniel was available tonight,” Smart said. “It was the coach’s decision. It was my decision.”

With Harris not playing, Georgia played Daylen Everette and Julian Humphrey more in the secondary. Everette led Georgia with 8 tackles and a forced fumble, while Humphrey had a key pass breakup.

Harris is the fifth Georgia player this year to be arrested. Georgia running back Trevor Etienne did not play in Georgia’s first game of the season, as he was suspended due to a university policy.

Georgia is off next week before facing Alabama on Sept. 28.

During the second quarter of the game, offensive lineman Tate Ratledge went down with what Smart called a knee and ankle injury.

“I was told ankle and knee, but I don’t know which is worse or how bad it is,” Smart said. “I don’t know much about it.”

With Ratledge out, Georgia inserted Micah Morris into the game at right guard and kept Dylan Fairchild at left guard. Ratledge had started every game for Georgia this season.

Georgia was without Jordan Hall, Mykel Williams, Warren Brinson and Roderick Robinson on Saturday night, as all were out and did not travel with the team. Georgia did get defensive lineman Xzavier McLeod back from injury.

Smart lamented the injury status of his team following the win.

“I don’t know that we can rest and recover. I mean, that’s what people think bye weeks mean,” Smart said. “We’ve got to find a way to improve and get better. You know, we were really beat up coming into this game, specifically at one position, and it was a really tough week for us. I’ve got a lot of respect for the guys that stepped up and played.”

Georgia will take on Alabama on Sept. 28 at 7:30 p.m. ET. ABC will broadcast the game.

Kirby Smart comments on Daniel Harris, Tate Ratledge after beating Kentucky

Georgia football injury report

Daniel Harris -- out -- coach’s decision

Tate Ratledge -- knee/ankle

Mykel Williams -- ankle -- out

Jordan Hall -- leg -- out

Warren Brinson -- lower leg -- out

Roderick Robinson -- toe -- out