ATHENS — Between the transfer portal and the 2025 recruiting cycle, the Georgia Bulldogs have brought 38 new faces to help the Georgia football program.

The recruiting class ranked second in the country, while the transfer class lags a good bit behind as the No. 42 ranked class. Much of that though can be chalked up to the talent Georgia lost, with 16 players departing the program.

But it’s one of those new transfer portal additions that can change the ceiling of what Georgia’s offense, and thus team, could be during the 2025 season.

That would be wide receiver Zachariah Branch, who the Bulldogs pulled in from USC.

Branch has proven production from his time with the Trojans. As a sophomore, he caught 47 passes for 503 yards and a touchdown. He also brings upside as a kick and punt returner, having been named the nation’s top return man for the 2023 season.

Branch though came to Georgia to do more. And if he’s able to deliver on that, CBS Sports’ Chip Patterson believes it could change a great deal about the 2025 Georgia team.

"One X-factor is the arrival of USC transfer Zachariah Branch," Patterson wrote. “He was one of the best freshmen in the country in 2023 and could provide an offensive spark that boosts his first-round draft stock.”

Georgia has already gotten a taste of what Branch brings to the table, as the transfer wide receiver was able to go through spring practice.

He had a 36-yard reception in Georgia’s spring game, showcasing his explosive playmaking ability.

That ability should provide a major boost to Gunner Stockton, who is expected to be Georgia’s starting quarterback this season.

“When we’re doing conditioning, he’s really trying to win, trying to push himself to be the best version of himself, and that’s what I like to surround myself around,” Branch said earlier this spring. “So, you know, me and Gunner, we clicked off, you know, pretty early, got a chance to get on the same page, ran some routes on our own time just to get that chemistry down. He’s been a real help for me in this offense as well too.”

While Branch is the notable newcomer, the wide receiver room as a whole figures to be in much better spot than it was a season ago. Head coach Kirby Smart shared with reporters that Branch did miss some time this spring and that the transfer wide receiver is still learning the Georgia offense.

Branch is not the only new toy that Stockton and the Bulldogs have the chance to work with this spring. The Bulldogs also welcomed Texas A&M wide receiver Noah Thomas and Illinois running back Joshua McCray via the transfer portal.

Both posted superior numbers to that of Branch at their previous stops as well. Thomas caught 8 touchdowns for Texas A&M last season, while McCray led Illinois in rushing yards (609) and rushing touchdowns (10).

Georgia went 11-3 last season, winning the SEC but ultimately falling to Notre Dame in the first round of the College Football Playoff.

The Bulldogs hope the addition of Branch will help achieve greater success in the upcoming season, which begins with an Aug. 30 game against Marshall.