Georgia’s Warren McClendon continues Kirby Smart’s FWAA Freshman All-American streak

ATHENS — Georgia redshirt freshman Warren McClendon has been named to the 20th annual FWAA Freshman All-American team that was released on Monday.

McClendon started nine of 10 games at right tackle on an offensive line that paved the way for all five of its tailbacks to average more than 5 yards per carry this season.

According to UGA, McClendon graded out at 81 percent for the year and had 10 knockdown blocks. He allowed only seven QB hurries and two sacks on a Bulldogs’ team that started three different quaterbacks.

The 6-foot-4, 320-pound McClendon was a four-star prospect out of Brunswick (Ga.) High School, appearing in only four games in 2019 in maintaining his redshirt status.

Warren McClendon is the nephew of former All-American UGA tailback Willie McClendon, the 1978 SEC Player of the Year.

McClendon is one of eight SEC players on this year’s FWAA Freshman All-American Team. Last year, outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari was the only Bulldog to make it and was one of seven semifinalists for FWAA Freshman of the Year.

This year’s finalists for the Shaun Alexander-FWAA Freshman of the Year are Oklahoma QB Spencer Rattler, Alabama OLB Will Anderson Jr. and Notre Dame running back Kyren Williams.

The winner of the player of the year award, along with the Most Inspirational Freshman and the Breakout Freshman performer, will be announced on a live stream starting at 8 p.m. on the SEC Country Facebook Page.

Georgia has produced at least one FWAA Freshman All-American each of Kirby Smart’s five years as head coach.

Here’s a look at the Bulldogs who earned FWAA Freshman All-American honors over the past 20 years:

2019

OLB Azeez Ojulari

2018

OL Isaiah Wilson

OL Cade Mays

DL Jordan Davis

2017

QB Jake Fromm

OL Andrew Thomas

2016

TE Isaac Nautta

PK Rodrigo Blankenship

2014

RB Nick Chubb

2012

Todd Gurley

2009

TE Orson Charles

2008

WR AJ Green

2007

RB Knowshon Moreno

The 2020 Freshman All-American Team

QB – Spencer Rattler (RS) – Oklahoma

6-1 – 205 – Phoenix, Ariz.

QB – Grayson McCall (RS) – Coastal Carolina

6-3 – 200 – Indian Trail, N.C.

RB – Kyren Williams (RS) – Notre Dame

5-9 – 195 – St. Louis, Mo.

RB – Ulysses Bentley IV (RS) – SMU

5-10 – 184 – Houston, Texas

WR – Marvin Mims – Oklahoma

5-11 – 177 – Frisco, Texas

WR – Kayshon Boutte – LSU

6-0 – 185 – New Iberia, La.

WR – Tahj Washington (RS) – Memphis

5-11 – 175 – Marshall, Texas

OL – Tyler Smith (RS) – Tulsa

6-5 – 332 – Fort Worth, Texas

OL – Peter Skoronski – Northwestern

6-4 – 294 – Park Ridge, Ill.

OL – Willie Lampkin – Coastal Carolina

6-1 – 295 – Lakeland, Fla.

OL – Jeremy James (RS) – Ole Miss

6-5 – 330 – Cumming, Ga.

OL – Matt Goncalves (RS) – Pittsburgh

6-6 – 315 – Manorville, N.Y.

OL – Warren McClendon (RS) – Georgia

6-4 – 320 – Brunswick, Ga.

DL – Myles Murphy – Clemson

6-5 – 275 – Marietta, Ga.

DL – Khari Coleman – TCU

6-2 – 224 – New Orleans, La.

DL – Ricky Barber (RS) – Western Kentucky

6-3 – 290 – Louisville, Ky.

DL – Calijah Kancey (RS) – Pittsburgh

6-0 – 270 – Miami, Fla.

LB – Will Anderson Jr. – Alabama

6-4 – 235 – Hampton, Ga.

LB – Noah Sewell – Oregon

6-3 – 250 – Malaeimi, American Samoa

LB – Tyler Grubbs – Louisiana Tech

6-1 – 221 – New Orleans, La.

LB – Stefon Thompson – Syracuse

6-0 – 235 – Charlotte, N.C.

DB – Brandon Joseph (RS) – Northwestern

6-1 – 192 – College Station, Texas

DB – Eli Ricks – LSU

6-2 – 196 – Rancho Cucamonga, Calif.

DB – Derrick Canteen (RS) – Georgia Southern

5-11 – 185 – Evans, Ga.

DB – Malachi Moore – Alabama

6-0 – 182 – Trussville, Ala.

DB – Emmanuel Forbes – Mississippi State

6-0 – 180 – Grenada, Miss.

DB – Jalen Catalon (RS) – Arkansas

5-10 – 189 – Mansfield, Texas

K – John Hoyland – Wyoming

5-10 – 183 – Broomfield, Colo.

P – Tory Taylor – Iowa

6-4 – 225 – Melbourne, Australia

KR – Trayvon Rudolph – Northern Illinois

5-10 – 179 – Crete, Ill.

PR – Demario Douglas (RS) – Liberty

5-8 – 165 – Jacksonville, Fla.

AP – Deuce Vaughn – Kansas State

5-5 – 168 – Round Rock, Texas