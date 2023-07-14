Mims won’t be able to get to the 19 starts Jones had at the end of his third season in Athens, but Mims played a significant number of snaps for Georgia last season while rotating with McClendon and Jones. Having just two starts doesn’t do justice to how actually experienced Mims is entering the 2023 season.

Between Notre Dame’s Joe Alt, Penn State’s Olu Fashanu and Alabama’s JC Latham, it’s expected to be a strong year for offensive tackles in the 2024 NFL Draft. To that point, Mims was not one of the five offensive tackles listed in Jordan Reid’s most recent first-round mock draft for the 2024 NFL Draft. Part of that can be certainly chalked up due to the lack of exposure for Mims. Georgia fans know who he is but the rest of the country does not at this point.

But a strong 2023 season should change all of that. If Georgia is going to contend for the Joe Moore Award this season, Mims will be a significant reason why. There aren’t many tackles with his level of potential walking the face of the earth. He was a 5-star signee in the 2021 recruiting cycle, doubling as Georgia’s top-rated signee in a class that featured Brock Bowers, Kamari Lassiter and Javon Bullard.

“I just remember coming in as a freshman not knowing, like, what basic plays were to now fast forward two-and-a-half years later like I got the chance to do what they’re doing,” Mims said. “Really, for me it’s just seeing my progress, and I’m like, dang. Freshman year was around the corner, you know what I’m saying? I’ve got an opportunity in front of me, so it’s amazing.”

Mims has always dealt with the pressure of expectations. When you’re his size and possess that level of ability, it’s natural. Georgia is going to need Mims to play up to his potential in 2023 if the Bulldogs are going to win an unprecedented third-straight national title.