Georgia football podcast: Kirby Smart speaks out on offseason issues

Beginning of the show: Georgia coach Kirby Smart and other UGA officials addressed a number of offseason topics in a press conference on Tuesday, and on today’s show, I react to some of what was said -- including some comments from Smart on his view of some recent speeding issues for his players, and I explain how Smart’s press conference could lay the groundwork for UGA as it travels to SEC Media Days next week and pivots toward the start of the season after that.

15-minute mark: I have some fun at the expense of ESPN personalties Kirk Herbstreit and Rece Davis, both of whom got sarcastic with some UGA fans on Twitter this week.