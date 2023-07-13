There are only 29 other prospects rated that highly in the country that are uncommitted at this time. The ‘Dawgs are pretty much done on the OL side, but they also are contending for three or four other names on the defensive front.

We didn’t lump this number into this discussion, but the ‘Dawgs also already have two TE prospects already committed. That also shows a heavy emphasis there for the lines of scrimmage with big bodies that can move people.

Of course, it doesn’t take a football Mozart or Einstein to get behind that philosophy. The difference is that the ‘Dawgs are prioritizing more of them and getting more of them. The real genius is that the ‘Dawgs are getting so many elite OL prospects to want to play together on the same team.

The Georgia brand is strong enough to off-set the thought of an immediate starting spot or clear second-team reps with another program that is among their top schools.

The following chart indicated how much the nation’s top 12 recruiting classes up to this point have emphasized the lines of scrimmage (LOS) in their recruiting classes.