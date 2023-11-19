KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Georgia All-American Brock Bowers was back in the end zone again Saturday, finally hitting pay dirt against Tennessee.

Bowers’ 3-yard touchdown catch from Carson Beck came in the second quarter of the No. 1-ranked Bulldogs’ 38-10 win over No. 18 Tennessee.

Bowers appeared to have his snaps limited after a hard tackle but said after the game he was merely “A little sore.”

In his second game back from TightRope surgery, Bowers tied Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint with a team-high seven catches and netted 60 yards.

“Coming into games like this, it’s always a battle,” said Bowers, who had red marks showing on his neck.

“We try to give our best, and we know we’ll get their best.”

Bowers hadn’t scored in his two previous games against Tennessee, and he admitted there was some extra incentive with his long-time girlfriend from California a college student in the Knoxville SEC school.

“I wanted to come here and beat them,” Bowers said. “She was wearing the red and black, obviously, but it is what it is.”

Bowers said Georgia knew it would be in for a challenge with all of the crowd noise generated by more than 100,000 in Neyland Stadium, as much preparation as the Bulldogs invest.

“The first couple series it was a little tough,” Bowers acknowledged, “but we got settled down and got composed, and they ended up kinda going away after a little bit.”

Indeed, most of the Tennessee fans had left as the game entered the fourth quarter with UGA up 38-10.

It was exactly the type of result Bowers had hoped for when he elected to come back and play out his season even after the serious ankle injury.

Bowers explained he’s doing it as much for his teammates as himself.

“It’s the guys in the locker room,” Bowers said. “I feel like I owe it to them, we’ve been through so much together.”

Georgia finishes the regular season at 7:30 next Saturday at Georgia Tech.