Ole Miss
17
Final
52
Georgia
  • Florida Gators
    35
    Final
    LSU Tigers
    52
    Mississippi State Bulldogs
    10
    Final
    Texas A&M Aggies
    51
  • Vanderbilt Commodores
    6
    Final
    South Carolina Gamecocks
    47
    Alabama Crimson Tide
    49
    Final
    Kentucky Wildcats
    21
    Tennessee Volunteers
    7
    Final
    Missouri Tigers
    36
    Auburn Tigers
    48
    Final
    Arkansas Razorbacks
    10
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Kirby Smart: Everything the Georgia football coach after thrashing Ole Miss
ATHENS — Kirby Smart and Lane Kiffin didn’t have much to say to each other after the game.
Connor Riley
Kirby Smart, Carson Beck react to 52-17 blowout win over Ole Miss, …
ATHENS — Georgia coach Kirby Smart completed the SEC circuit on Saturday night with a 52-17 win over Ole Miss.
Mike Griffith
Georgia runs Ole Miss and Lane Kiffin out of Sanford Stadium, 52-17
ATHENS — Georgia football shined its brightest under the lights, looking very much like the best team in the nation in putting away Ole Miss by a 52-17 count.
Mike Griffith
Georgia football-Ole Miss instant observations as Bulldogs bully Rebels in …
ATHENS —For the first time all season, GEorgia had its best player, Brock Bowers, best wide receiver, Ladd McConkey and most talented offensive lineman, Amarius Mims, on the …
Connor Riley
