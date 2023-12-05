clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Welcome to "Good Day UGA", your daily stop for the latest Georgia football news and information. Check us out every weekday morning so that you are up-to-date on the latest info on football, recruiting, and everything else UGA.

Georgia football podcast: SEC Network analyst has questions for UGA …
Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening …
Brandon Adams
Georgia football transfer portal: Why 4-star WR London Humphreys would be …
This Sentell’s Intel rep has the latest with 4-star transfer portal receiver London Humphreys. He ranks as the nation’s No. 1 WR and the No. 5 overall prospect for 2024 on …
Jeff Sentell
Georgia football lands 6 on AP All-SEC team, Carson Beck and Kamari …
ATHENS — Georgia placed six players on the two AP All-SEC teams that were released on Monday. Two were unanimous in tight end Brock Bowers and center Sedrick Van Pran were …
Connor Riley
3 more Georgia football players enter transfer portal
ATHENS — It has been a busy day with regard to movement on the transfer portal front for Georgia. And after quarterback Brock Vandagriff and defensive lineman Jonathan …
Connor Riley
