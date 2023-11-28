Tailgate with DawgNation at SEC Championship
Join us for an all-inclusive tailgate from The Home Depot backyard. First 100 people to sign up will receive an exclusive #GO43N23 tee-shirt. Reserve yours today!
clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
ProfileProfileYoutubeVisit our Youtube page.

Welcome to "Good Day UGA", your daily stop for the latest Georgia football news and information. Check us out every weekday morning so that you are up-to-date on the latest info on football, recruiting, and everything else UGA.

ArticleArticle Latest Good Day, UGA
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
While Buster Faulkner helps, Kirby Smart knows this isn’t the same old …
ATHENS — You’d be forgiven for not knowing who Buster Faulkner is if you’re a Georgia football fan.
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Georgia football winners and losers after smashing Tennessee
Winner: Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Georgia football eager to make a statement against Tennessee: ‘It’s you …
ATHENS — Saturday’s game was supposed to be a battle for the SEC East champion. Georgia and Tennessee were picked to finish first and second in the division this year, and …
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Mykel Williams only ‘just now starting to play his best football’ for …
ATHENS — Mykel Williams knew Georgia was going to win on Saturday before stepping out onto the field.
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Georgia football winners and losers following massive win over Ole Miss
Winner: Kendall Milton
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle Most Read
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Dates reportedly set for 2024 Georgia football games against Texas, …

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Georgia football knows it’s throwing CJ Allen, Raylen Wilson ‘into …

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Former Alabama commit Carson Beck ‘excited’ to finally match up …

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Kirby Smart likens Jalen Milroe to former Heisman winner and NFL MVP …

Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Everything Kirby Smart said about Alabama ahead of SEC championship …

Connor Riley
Leave a Comment
Get the Latest Dawgnation News

Don't miss breaking news!

Sign up for the DawgNation Newsletter!

© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Terms of UsePrivacy Policy.

California Privacy Notice and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about careers @ Careers at Cox Enterprises.