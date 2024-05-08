Charlie Condon is in the midst of an all-time college baseball season. He’s already set the Georgia single-season and career home run record. He’s got 33 home runs on the season, six more than the next closet player in the sport.

Condon isn’t just viewed as a top college baseball player. He’s seen as an elite MLB draft prospect as well.

ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel tabbed the Georgia standout as the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2024 MLB Draft.

“Condon has a slight edge as the consensus best player in the draft class with vibes similar to Kris Bryant or Alec Bohm as a tall, right-handed hitting third baseman (or maybe outfielder, depending on how things break) with big raw power and a loud spring,” McDaniel said. “Oh, and a pretty swing.”

The Cleveland Guardians have the No. 1 overall draft pick in this year’s draft but it’s not certain Condon goes No. 1 overall. Despite the magnificent season, there are a lot of things that go into determining the top picks in the MLB draft, such as signing bonuses.

McDaniel has Condon coming off the board with the No. 2 overall selection, landing with the Cincinnati Reds.

Georgia’s last first-round pick in the MLB draft was Emerson Hancock, who the Seattle Mariners drafted with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2020 MLB Draft. The last position player from Georgia to go in the first round was Gordon Beckham, who the Chicago White Sox took with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2008 MLB Draft.

Condon recently broke Beckham’s record for home runs in a season and home runs in a career.

Condon isn’t just a great home run hitter. He leads the SEC in batting average, hits, home runs and slugging percentage and ranks second in RBI, runs scored and on-base percentage.

Condon will get a chance to add to his numbers this weekend, as the Bulldogs visit South Carolina for a three-game series. Georgia is 13-11 in SEC play and in position to possibly host a Regional in the NCAA tournament.

