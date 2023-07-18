“I’ll be the first to admit we haven’t solved that issue or problem,” Smart said in regard to the traffic arrests this offseason. “I don’t honestly know that anybody has. But certainly, for us, it’s important to acknowledge it first. We’ve had a lot of intervention in terms of talking, visiting, and discipline measures have been implemented in terms of education. We’ll continue to do that.”

Normally Smart would prefer to duck questions about who the team’s starting quarterback might be or spend time discussing Georgia’s place in the college football hierarchy. Instead, he’ll once again be discussing the mental state of his team.

Smart won’t be the only one answering for the off-field transgressions this offseason. Sedrick Van Pran, Brock Bowers and Kamari Lassiter will as well. As unpleasant and unfair as it may be, that is what leaders do and those three players are all leaders for Georgia.

Van Pran would love to talk more about Georgia’s offensive line and why it could be the best in the nation. He’s probably going to have to also answer questions about Willock, as difficult as that will be. The same will be true for Lassiter and Bowers.

In an ESPN article previewing SEC Media Days, the first thing the article spoke about dealt with Smart answering questions about the off-field issues at Georgia. The headline implied Georgia was in turmoil. In addition to the crash, there have been multiple traffic-related arrests. One of those was linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson, who likely would’ve been on the shortlist of possible Georgia representatives.