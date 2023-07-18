clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Welcome to "Good Day UGA", your daily stop for the latest Georgia football news and information.

NASHVILLE — Were it a more normal offseason, Georgia players and Kirby Smart would be readying to talk about repeating as national champions and trying to win a third-straight national championship.

What Georgia is trying to do on the field this season is unprecedented in that regard. No team in the AP Poll era has won three consecutive national championships. In theory, it should be the biggest story surrounding Georgia at the 2023 SEC Media Days.

But this has not been a normal offseason in Athens. Not following the deaths of Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and Georgia recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy in a Jan. 15 car accident. The string of offseason traffic arrests has not helped either, leading many to question what is going on in Athens under Smart’s leadership.

Smart attempted to answer some of those questions with a small group of media members last week. He’ll do so on a much larger scale on Tuesday when he speaks to gathered media in Nashville.

“I’ll be the first to admit we haven’t solved that issue or problem,” Smart said in regard to the traffic arrests this offseason. “I don’t honestly know that anybody has. But certainly, for us, it’s important to acknowledge it first. We’ve had a lot of intervention in terms of talking, visiting, and discipline measures have been implemented in terms of education. We’ll continue to do that.”

Normally Smart would prefer to duck questions about who the team’s starting quarterback might be or spend time discussing Georgia’s place in the college football hierarchy. Instead, he’ll once again be discussing the mental state of his team.

Smart won’t be the only one answering for the off-field transgressions this offseason. Sedrick Van Pran, Brock Bowers and Kamari Lassiter will as well. As unpleasant and unfair as it may be, that is what leaders do and those three players are all leaders for Georgia.

Van Pran would love to talk more about Georgia’s offensive line and why it could be the best in the nation. He’s probably going to have to also answer questions about Willock, as difficult as that will be. The same will be true for Lassiter and Bowers.

In an ESPN article previewing SEC Media Days, the first thing the article spoke about dealt with Smart answering questions about the off-field issues at Georgia. The headline implied Georgia was in turmoil. In addition to the crash, there have been multiple traffic-related arrests. One of those was linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson, who likely would’ve been on the shortlist of possible Georgia representatives.

The Bulldogs will face some football questions on Tuesday. Plenty will want to know about the quarterback situation and how that battle is developing. Carson Beck exited spring practice firmly in the lead but Brock Vandagriff and Gunner Stockton will continue to push for the starting quarterback job.

Maybe Smart and the others make it clear Beck is the guy. Or that the competition is ongoing entering fall camp. Either way, what would normally be a major storyline will, at least for a day, take a back seat to the other questions at hand.

There are players to be replaced and championships to be chased. Georgia was last picked to win the SEC in 2004 but that is likely to change this week. The preseason poll comes out on Friday but many outlets have pegged Georgia as the top team entering the 2023 season.

That Georgia has, at last, ascended to the top of the sport is what makes this offseason all the more scrutinized. For so long, many of the same media members who will grill Smart and his players wondered why Georgia couldn’t be the best team in the sport. Given the proximity to top talent and the infrastructure at Georgia, the Bulldogs should always be a team capable of winning a national championship.

Smart, to his credit, got Georgia to this point. But some will undoubtedly wonder if it was all worth it given the events that transpired this offseason. Heavy is the head that wears the crown and the Bulldogs have won back-to-back championships.

The Georgia head coach already knows his every word, facial expression and movement will be picked apart. He’s used to that when it comes to discussing the quarterback position or recruiting. But there will be a different level of intensity when Smart speaks on Tuesday.

Smart should be accustomed to some of the questions he’ll get on Tuesday. He’s gotten them all offseason, answering them at availabilities multiple times in the months since the tragic events of Jan. 15.

Tuesday though figures to be a different beast. Instead of a press corp featuring 15 or 20 media members who know the program well, he’ll be speaking to an audience that doesn’t possess the same level of familiarity. He’ll have to make sure he, and his players, effectively communicate their message.

Not just about the quarterback position or plans for the 2023 season. But about the state of the program and what is being done to address some of the issues.

Smart relayed that an unnamed player stood up at a recent team meeting and demanded better from his teammates.

“We had a leader on the team that I won’t mention that stood up talked about how hurt he was and how it bothered him,” Smart said. “Because Devin was one of his closest friends and teammates, and the loss of Devin and Chandler in such a tragic accident, how much it bothered him, how personal it was.

