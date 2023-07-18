NASHVILLE — Were it a more normal offseason, Georgia players and Kirby Smart would be readying to talk about repeating as national champions and trying to win a third-straight national championship.
What Georgia is trying to do on the field this season is unprecedented in that regard. No team in the AP Poll era has won three consecutive national championships. In theory, it should be the biggest story surrounding Georgia at the 2023 SEC Media Days.
But this has not been a normal offseason in Athens. Not following the deaths of Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and Georgia recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy in a Jan. 15 car accident. The string of offseason traffic arrests has not helped either, leading many to question what is going on in Athens under Smart’s leadership.
Smart attempted to answer some of those questions with a small group of media members last week. He’ll do so on a much larger scale on Tuesday when he speaks to gathered media in Nashville.