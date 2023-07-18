clock iconclock icon
By Brandon Adams, DawgNation Staff
Welcome to "DawgNation Daily", the home of the largest daily Georgia Football program hosted by Brandon Adams. Watch live each day on DawgNation.com or across all the DawgNation social channels. Or, listen every afternoon on your favorite podcast platform.

Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,989 (July 17, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about some of the big questions that could be asked of Georgia when Coach Kirby Smart and a trio of Bulldogs players arrive at SEC Media Days on Tuesday.

Georgia football podcast: Examining some big questions facing UGA ahead of SEC Media Days

Beginning of the show: Georgia will have its turn at SEC Media Days Tuesday in Nashville, Tenn. -- where the event is taking place for the first time. UGA arrives as the two-time defending national champions, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t questions facing the Bulldogs ahead of the upcoming season. I’ll touch on some of those likely questions on today’s show -- including the emergence of tight end Brock Bowers as a household name, the attention quarterback Carson Beck is likely to receive and the outlook for Mike Bobo as offensive coordinator. I’ll also discuss how UGA’s time at Media Days can provide a preview for the upcoming season.

15-minute mark: I discuss former UGA tight end Darnell Washington’s name appearing in news reports related to NCAA infractions committed by Tennessee.

20-minute mark: DawgNation’s Connor Riley joins the show to preview SEC Media Days.

40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including more thoughts on the NCAA ruling against Tennessee.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Countdown.

