clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
ProfileProfileYoutubeVisit our Youtube page.

Welcome to "Good Day UGA", your daily stop for the latest Georgia football news and information. Check us out every weekday morning so that you are up-to-date on the latest info on football, recruiting, and everything else UGA.

ATHENS — When you practice as physically as Georgia does, injuries are bound to happen. Especially during the grueling fall camp Georgia conducts every August.

That was the case once again this year, as a number of Bulldogs are banged up in some form or fashion. Fortunately for Georgia, the Bulldogs get some extra rest at the end of August. Georgia’s first game is set for Sept. 2 against UT-Martin.

“Moving forward, I think we’ll have four or five maybe practices in the next eight days,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “So there’s more time for recovery, but not time for relaxing.”

That extra week of rest will be crucial for a number of players. For some, it will give them a chance to get back to 100 percent. For others, it will buy them more time to get to a spot where they may be able to play. Some players, such as Smael Mondon or Andrew Paul, have been dealing with long-term injuries.

Below is a position-by-position look at where things stand from an injury standpoint and what their status might be for the season opener.

Quarterback

None of Carson Beck, Brock Vandagriff or Gunner Stockton are dealing with any injuries. Quarterbacks aren’t allowed to get hit during practice and rarely flash their mobility but it’s a good sign that Georgia exits fall camp with each quarterback healthy.

Running back

The opposite of the quarterback situation! Daijun Edwards and Roderick Robinson are healthy. We should probably include Cash Jones in this group, even if he is not on scholarship. Injuries to the position have granted Jones an opportunity, one he’s taken advantage of.

Kendall Milton has been dealing with a hamstring injury for most of camp. Smart did give a positive update on Milton when speaking on Saturday.

“Kendall has been hitting higher speeds,” Smart said. “He was not able to go today. I think he’s really close.”

Branson Robinson has been dealing with a foot injury all of camp and has mostly been in a black jersey. While Milton will likely be ready to go to start the season, Robinson may still need more time.

“He basically scrimmaged today without carrying the ball,” Smart said. “He was in on plays, did pass pro, ran routes, caught balls, he looks pretty good out there. But we have not tackled him live.”

Lastly, there is Andrew Paul. He’s now a full year removed from his ACL injury. He no longer wears a brace on his knee. He also had a long touchdown in Saturday’s scrimmage. He’s still not fully cleared for everything, but he seems to have finally turned a corner in his recovery.

“Hopefully he’ll be 100 percent by the time the first game gets here,” Smart said. “The running back position has been a work in progress. We’re trying to get healthy guys, and they’re going to get to play behind a really good offensive line, some good tight ends and a quarterback that’s going to be able to help them. But we need to get production out of that position.”

Wide receiver

Compared to recent seasons, this group is relatively healthy. Rara Thomas was dealing with a hamstring injury early in camp but he’s back fully healthy.

The most pressing injury concern right now is Jackson Meeks, who is dealing with a foot injury.

“Jackson Meeks is probably two weeks from when he got injured. We’re thinkin’ we can get him back,” Smart said. “So, we’re hoping to get him back for the first game because it was earlier last week. He’s got a fifth metatarsal, it’s actually not a fracture, he’s just got a stress reaction.”

Ladd McConkey, Arian Smith and Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint have all dealt with injuries throughout their careers. But so far through camp, they’ve all been able to remain healthy. That’ll be huge for Beck, as he becomes a first-time starter for this offense.

Tight end

Lawson Luckie picked up an ankle injury following Georgia’s first scrimmage. Smart was vague about when Luckie might possibly return to the field.

“I won’t know exactly what it is. We’ve had Arian came back in three or four weeks from a similar injury,” Smart said. “We’ve had guys take five weeks, guys take six weeks. I can’t tell you. I don’t know. It’s how he handles it and how he tolerates his recovery. Ron and his staff are going to do the best job they can to get him back.”

With Luckie out for the time being — he certainly won’t be able to play in the opener — Georgia has just three scholarship tight ends. One of those is Brock Bowers, the best tight end in football, but this group will not be as deep as it was a season ago.

Offensive line

The one open position in this group is the one that has been impacted by injury. The left tackle position has seen both Austin Blaske and Earnest Greene battle various injuries.

Neither is expected to miss much time, but the bumps and bruises have prevented Georgia from getting clarity on the position. Blaske was dealing with heat exhaustion in the first scrimmage, while Greene picked up an ankle injury that saw Georgia coaches eventually pull him from the second scrimmage.

“He felt like he was hurt, he came back in and played, played about 10 or 11 plays, then it bothered him and we shut him down,” Smart said.”

Defensive line

Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins entered fall camp dealing with a foot injury. Georgia has been cautious in bringing him back, especially given depth has been such a concern on the defensive line.

“We’re not as deep as we’ve been. We don’t have the depth we probably have had,” Smart said. “Maybe that’s a luxury compared to other people, I don’t know. I think we’ve got to get deeper at the position.”

Georgia has seen nice progress out of Mykel Williams as he works his way back from foot surgery. If he’s able to be fully healthy for Georgia to start the season, it will make a big difference for the defensive line.

Outside linebacker

Similar to quarterbacks, the outside linebacker position isn’t fully unleashed in practice this fall. Still, this group has gotten a clean bill of health in August. That’s huge for a group that doesn’t have a ton of experience.

Marvin Jones Jr. and Jalon Walker both missed time due to labrum/shoulder surgeries but they’ve both been full-go all camp. Walker told reporters it felt like he had a brand new shoulder.

Inside linebacker

Mondon is the big name to know here. His return from his spring foot injury has been slower than that of Branson Robinson.

Smart gave an encouraging update on Monday, but it does not sound like Mondon will be the player Georgia saw at the end of the 2022 season.

“Smael is running really fast. He’s exercising,” Smart said. “He’s not practicing. He’ll be able to do some drill work Monday. He’s come along very well. He’s very passionate about getting back. He’s not sure. He’s running. The first test of that foot is how much soreness comes when he runs and he’s been great.”

Without Mondon, Xavian Sorey has stepped in and seems positioned to be Georgia’s starting inside linebacker alongside Jamon Dumas-Johnson.

Georgia did see Raylen Wilson go down with a hyperextended knee during the first scrimmage. There was no structural or ligament damage for Wilson and given the depth the Bulldogs have at inside linebacker, Georgia can afford to be on the safe side in bringing him back.

Defensive back

The big injury to monitor has been Kamari Lassiter. He’s had a foot injury for most of fall camp, but it sounds like he should be good to go to start the 2023 season.

“When you’re a corner and you’ve got a foot or ankle injury, it’s hard … you either can play or you can’t,” Smart said. “He took the volume of reps, he covered and played, but he’s not where he made a tackle. He’d tag off. But he felt very good.

“It’s been tender and sore after he practices, so it’s kind of been a day on and day off, day on and day off. So, we’re doing what the doctors say, we’re bringing him back slowly and listening to his body.”

Without Lassiter, Georgia has been able to get a longer look at Julian Humphrey, Nyland Green and Daylen Everette. Georgia also saw freshman Chris Peal pick up a turf toe injury that has limited him in camp.

At star, Georgia’s plans to involve Joenel Aguero have been slowed after he picked up a hamstring injury. Smart was cryptic when speaking about the promising freshman.

“Joenel’s got a hamstring, grade 1. I won’t know when he’ll be back,” Smart said.

ArticleArticle Related
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Cover 4 on Georgia football: What is the most valid concern for the No. 1 …
DawgNation’s “Cover 4″ concept is a timely content piece on DawgNation.com. This edition kicks off a series of posts this week where DawgNation staffers Brandon Adams, Mike …
Jeff Sentell
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Kirby Smart confident in both kicking options for Georgia entering 2023 …
ATHENS — Since Kirby Smart became Georgia’s head coach prior to the 2016 season, the Bulldogs have always excelled on special teams.
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Georgia football leads the way with 4 Preseason First Team AP All-Americans
ATHENS — Georgia will begin the season as the No. 1 team in the country. The talent on the team is a good reason, as the Bulldogs have four plays on the Preaseason AP First …
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
ESPN analyst predicts Carson Beck will be a Heisman Trophy finalist
ATHENS — Georgia has won back-to-back national championships. And it could have back-to-back Heisman Trophy finalists if ESPN’s Mark Schlabach’s prediction ends up holding …
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle Most Read
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Jake Fromm leads late comeback, snaps Baltimore Ravens record …

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Cover 4 on Georgia football: What is the most valid concern for the …

Jeff Sentell
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Georgia football podcast: 2 reasons why Kirby Smart named Carson Beck …

Brandon Adams
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Kirby Smart confident in both kicking options for Georgia entering …

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Kirby Smart tops Georgia football Scrimmage 2 Stock Report

Mike Griffith
Get the Latest Dawgnation News

Don't miss breaking news!

Sign up for the DawgNation Newsletter!

© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Terms of UsePrivacy Policy.

California Privacy Notice and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about careers @ Careers at Cox Enterprises.