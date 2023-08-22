ATHENS — When you practice as physically as Georgia does, injuries are bound to happen. Especially during the grueling fall camp Georgia conducts every August.

That was the case once again this year, as a number of Bulldogs are banged up in some form or fashion. Fortunately for Georgia, the Bulldogs get some extra rest at the end of August. Georgia’s first game is set for Sept. 2 against UT-Martin.

“Moving forward, I think we’ll have four or five maybe practices in the next eight days,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “So there’s more time for recovery, but not time for relaxing.”

That extra week of rest will be crucial for a number of players. For some, it will give them a chance to get back to 100 percent. For others, it will buy them more time to get to a spot where they may be able to play. Some players, such as Smael Mondon or Andrew Paul, have been dealing with long-term injuries.