By Jeff Sentell, Dawgnation Staff
DawgNation’s “Cover 4″ concept is a timely content piece on DawgNation.com. This edition kicks off a series of posts this week where DawgNation staffers Brandon Adams, Mike Griffith, Connor Riley and Jeff Sentell hit on a bunch of key talking points regarding the back-to-back national champions as they hit the home stretch of the 2023 preseason.

The DawgNation team is back in with a salvo of Cover 4 thought bubbles set to publish this week.

These takes are designed to come out as quickly as word spread around DawgNation on Saturday that Carson Beck had been named QB1 for the season opener against UT-Martin.

This “Cover 4″ topic is:

What do you feel is the most valid concern, if any, for the Georgia football team this year?

Brandon Adams: The cornerback position

Georgia redshirt freshman CB Julian Humphrey could be a breakout contributor or even a first-year starter for the top-ranked Bulldogs this season. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation) (Jeff Sentell/Dawgnation)

Why: “Running back would’ve also been an acceptable answer, but Kirby Smart said back in July at SEC Media Days that he wanted to see improved pass defense from UGA in its biggest games, and with that in mind, the battle to replace Kelee Ringo and play opposite Kamari Lassiter is a competition worth watching.”

Mike Griffith: Defensive front

Georgia defensive lineman Mykel Williams (13) rolls on Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) after Williams sacked Stroud during the first half in the Peach Bowl Playoff Semifinal at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Sat., Dec. 31, 2022, in Atlanta. Georgia won 42-41. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com) (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com/AJC Freelancer)

Why: “The Bulldogs have changed games before the first snap with teams scheming away from the likes of Nolan Smith and Jalen Carter and shying away from establishing the run. If teams can effectively run and pass protect, the margin for error drastically shrinks.”

Connor Riley: The running back position

Georgia Bulldogs running back Kendall Milton (2) runs through a hole created by Georgia offensive lineman Sedrick Van Pran (63, right) for a 51-yard gain by Milton against the LSU Tigers during the second half of the SEC Championship Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. Georgia won 50-30. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com) (Jason Getz

Why: “In addition to leading the team in rushing last year, Kenny McIntosh was third in receptions and receiving yards. Georgia doesn’t have a scholarship running back who excels in that area. Add in the injuries and it’s very hard to know what Georgia will get out of this position.

Jeff Sentell: Mike Bobo validating the expectation that Georgia’s offensive attack won’t skip a beat

Why: The first thought was the health of Mykel Williams. The ‘Dawgs don’t have a “special” impact returnee on the defensive front if he’s not in there. At least by UGA standards. But then my thoughts turned to Bobo. He’s expected to be very good replacing Todd Monken. But this team is stronger offensively this year. Bobo’s calls need to keep Georgia around 40 points per game. It won’t be easy matching the 41.1 points and 501.1 yards per game UGA had last year.

Former Georgia QB Mike Bobo is overseeing the Bulldogs' offense, and he and Kirby Smart know exactly what they are looking for at the quarterback position. (Tony Walsh / UGA /Dawgnation)

Have you subscribed to the DawgNation YouTube channel yet? If so, you can see special 1-on-1 content with UGA names like Jake Fromm, Gunner Stockon and Brock Vandagriff here.

What’s a hot topic you’d like to hear the Cover 4 team weigh in on? Got something you want to see that panel kick around on a web page? We’d love to hear your suggestions in the comment section below.

