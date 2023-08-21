DawgNation’s “Cover 4″ concept is a timely content piece on DawgNation.com. This edition kicks off a series of posts this week where DawgNation staffers Brandon Adams, Mike Griffith, Connor Riley and Jeff Sentell hit on a bunch of key talking points regarding the back-to-back national champions as they hit the home stretch of the 2023 preseason.

The DawgNation team is back in with a salvo of Cover 4 thought bubbles set to publish this week.

These takes are designed to come out as quickly as word spread around DawgNation on Saturday that Carson Beck had been named QB1 for the season opener against UT-Martin.

This “Cover 4″ topic is:

What do you feel is the most valid concern, if any, for the Georgia football team this year?