ATHENS — Since Kirby Smart became Georgia’s head coach prior to the 2016 season, the Bulldogs have always excelled on special teams.

Smart doesn’t expect that to change in 2023, even as the Bulldogs have to find a new kicker.

Jared Zirkel and Peyton Woodring are competing to replace Jack Podlesny, who was the SEC Special Teams Player of the Year last season. Podlesny made 26 of his 31 field goal attempts, while also handling kickoff duties for Georgia.

Zirkel is the more experienced option, with Woodring only arriving on campus this summer. But to this point in fall camp, Smart is pleased with what he’s seen from both kickers.