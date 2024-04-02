clock iconclock icon
Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Welcome to "Good Day UGA", your daily stop for the latest Georgia football news and information. Check us out every weekday morning so that you are up-to-date on the latest info on football, recruiting, and everything else UGA.

CJ Wiley: Priority target at WR keeps building on his relationship with …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 4-star WR CJ Wiley. He ranks as the nation’s No. 26 WR and the No. 218 overall prospect for 2025 …
Jeff Sentell
How Malaki Starks’ injury impacts Georgia football safety battle this …
ATHENS — The Georgia Bulldogs don’t just have to replace two starters in Tykee Smith and Javon Bullard this spring at the safety position.
Connor Riley
Georgia football podcast: Kirby Smart issues warning to rivals about UGA’s …
Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening …
Brandon Adams
Development of Joseph Jonah-Ajonye takes on added importance following …
ATHENS — Kirby Smart wants to keep expectations in check for freshman defensive lineman Joseph Jonah-Ajonye.
Connor Riley
