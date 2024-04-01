Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2173 (April 1, 2024) of the podcast, Host Brandon Adams will share his take on Kirby Smart’s interview with ESPN where he said “I want more than relevance, I want dominance.” He also sets the stage for a busy week of commitments for UGA recruiting targets and weighs in on the possible cancellation of the UGA-UCLA series scheduled to begin in 2025. Later in the show, DawgNation Insider Connor Riley stops by for the latest on UGA spring practice. Brandon also shares if he will be rooting for a fellow SEC team in the NCAA Final Four.

Georgia football podcast: Kirby Smart issues warning to rivals about UGA’s plans for ‘dominance’

Beginning of the show: A look at an interesting interview ESPN recently conducted with Kirby Smart

13-minute mark: An update on why the upcoming week will be an interesting one for UGA’s 2025 recruiting class.

15-minute mark: I discuss an interesting possible change to an upcoming UGA football schedule.

20-minute mark: DawgNation’s Connor Riley joins the show in place of the vacationing Jon Stinchcomb.

40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including a little bit of hype growing around Auburn’s offense for the upcoming season.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.