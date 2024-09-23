clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Welcome to "Good Day UGA", your daily stop for the latest Georgia football news and information. Check us out every weekday morning so that you are up-to-date on the latest info on football, recruiting, and everything else UGA.

AP Poll Top 25 rankings Week 5: Georgia football still behind Texas but …
ATHENS — With Georgia off this past week, there was nothing the Bulldogs could do to pass the No. 1 Texas Longhorns in the Week 5 AP Poll Top 25 rankings.
Connor Riley
Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings Week 5: Georgia football poised for Top 5 …
ATHENS — Georgia did not play this past week, taking advantage of its off week. Yet the Bulldogs still held onto their No. 1 ranking in the Week 5 Coaches Poll.
Connor Riley
Georgia Football Podcast: UGA fans seeking extra motivation for showdown …
Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics …
Brandon Adams
College GameDay to follow Georgia to Alabama for Week 5 game
Georgia’s game against Alabama just got a little bigger, as ESPN’s College GameDay announced it would be heading to Tuscaloosa, Ala., for next week’s game against Alabama.
Connor Riley
SEC fire: Tennessee’s marquee win, Auburn coach called out, Missouri …

Mike Griffith
SEC football betting lines: Georgia at Alabama looking like toss-up …

Mike Griffith
Kirby Smart ‘very dangerous’ when Georgia football has added prep time

Mike Griffith
Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings Week 5: Georgia football poised for Top …

Connor Riley
3 things: What will determine Georgia football championship hopes …

Mike Griffith
