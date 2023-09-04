Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 2,024 (Sept. 4, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what UGA fans were saying about Mike Bobo in his first game back as Bulldogs offensive coordinator since 2014.

Georgia football podcast: Mike Bobo in spotlight with UGA fans after season opener

Beginning of the show: Georgia got an easy win against UT-Martin on Saturday, but the victory didn’t come without a couple of hiccups -- including a slow start for UGA’s offense and new starting quarterback Carson Beck.

These momentary struggles were enough for some Bulldogs fans to criticize new UGA offensive coordinator Mike Bobo, who’s back in that role for the Dawgs for the first time since 2014.

I’ll discuss on today’s show why the chatter around Bobo is probably unfair after just one game, but is also a reminder of the big shoes Bobo has to fill as he steps in to replace Todd Monken, the architect of the offense on UGA’s back-to-back national championship teams.