“For me personally, when it comes to hitting and tackling, that’s something that I itch to do,” Lassiter said. “Coming out of that black jersey, it was like a burden let off me. Finally being able to let loose and play football the way I’ve always played.”

Georgia got a long look at the other cornerbacks on Saturday. Daylen Everette got the start opposite Lassiter, with Julian Humphrey also working with the first-team defense at cornerback. AJ Harris and Nyland Green saw the field later in the game.

The only points surrendered by Georgia came when UT-Martin beat Harris in coverage. There was little the freshman cornerback could’ve done, as he seemed to be in step-for-step coverage.

Lassiter knows what that is like, as he remembers his first game as a Bulldog.

“It’s really just the next play mentality. You go to the film room and see what you could’ve done better,” Lassiter said. “There is always that one little thing that you could’ve done better. You could’ve moved you feet a little bit quicker, you could’ve stepped a little faster. So you learn from that and just keep moving forward.

Harris and the other Goergia cornerbacks will continue to compete for that other starting spot. Due to the lack of downfield passing attempts, Georgia really didn’t get a chance to see what its secondary could do. Add in the strong play of Malaki Starks, Javon Bullard and Tykee Smith at safety and star, there’s a less clear picture of how good the other cornerbacks are.