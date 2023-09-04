ATHENS — For someone who was thought to be questionable going into the game against UT-Martin, cornerback KAmari Lassiter left no doubt about his availability moving forward.
The starting Georgia cornerback returned to the lineup after battling a foot injury for all of fall camp. He wore a black, non-contact jersey at practice in a way to preserve his availability for the season.
Lassiter’s 36 defensive snaps were the most of any Georgia cornerback. Lassiter didn’t record any stats in the win, but that’s not a bad thing for a cornerback. UT-Martin threw the ball 33 times for a paltry 128 yards.
The junior cornerback acknowledged he and the Georgia secondary weren’t tested on Saturday. But it still felt great to be back out there.