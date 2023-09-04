Kirby Smart comments on Jarvis Jones’ reckless driving arrest

Jones was booked at 11:26 p.m. ET on Friday and released on $2.400 bond.

Jones played at Georgia from 2011 through 2012 and was a first-round pick by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2013 NFL Draft. Jones has been with the Georgia program since retiring from the NFL in 2016.

In August, Georgia announced that Jones would be inducted into the school’s Circle of Honor. The Circle of Honor is considered the highest honor for a person associated with the school’s athletic program. It is designed to “pay tribute to extraordinary student-athletes and coaches who by their performance and conduct have brought honor ot the university and themselves and who by their actions have contributed to the radiation of the Georgia Bulldogs.

In total, a member of the Georgia football program has been either cited or arrested for speeding and/or reckless driving 14 times since Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler Lecroy died in a Jan. 15 car accident.

Georgia offensive lineman Xavier Truss wore Willock’s No. 77 jersey on Saturday, something an offensive lineman will do every week during the season.

“Everybody came up to me and was saying ‘It’s like having him back here.’ It made me sad,” Truss said. “When we come out we run out our entrance, come down here and have a little prayer. I just got on my knees and I said a little prayer to him, started talking to him a little, made me tear up.