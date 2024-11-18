Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2331 (November 18, 2024) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear why the Georgia fans had as much of an impact on Saturday’s game as they ever have before

Georgia Football Podcast: Reliving the best moments from an ‘electric’ night in Sanford Stadium

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: A look back at an incredible win for UGA against Tennessee on Saturday night.

15-minute mark: I celebrate the role UGA’s fans played in creating the atmosphere that helped propel the Bulldogs.

20-minute mark: Former UGA All-American Jon Stinchcomb joins the show.

45-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including a response to Tennessee’s whining about the officiating.

55-minute mark: Cody Chaffins joins the show to describe the scene on the sideline during Saturday night’s game.

End of show: I award some Golden Shoe winners and share the Gator Hater Updater.