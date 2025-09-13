Georgia
17
Halftime
21
Tennessee
  • Wisconsin Badgers
    14
    Final
    Alabama Crimson Tide
    38
    South Alabama Jaguars
    15
    Final
    Auburn Tigers
    31
    Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns
    10
    Final
    Missouri Tigers
    52
  • Eastern Michigan Eagles
    Sat, 9/13 on ESPNU @11:30 ET
    Kentucky Wildcats
    Texas A&M Aggies
    Sat, 9/13 on NBC @11:30 ET
    Notre Dame Fighting Irish
    Vanderbilt Commodores
    Sat, 9/13 on SEC Network @11:45 ET
    South Carolina Gamecocks
    Oklahoma Sooners
    42
    Final
    Temple Owls
    3
By Mike Griffith, Dawgnation Staff
Here’s Georgia football’s first travel roster for the 2025 season
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. —&nbsp;With Georgia making its first road trip of the season, the Bulldogs have their first travel roster of the year.
Connor Riley
Georgia football-Tennessee live updates, injury news, score, highlights …
The No. 6 Georgia football team takes on the No. 15 Tennessee Volunteers in a Week 3 college football game. Below you can find live updates, injury news, highlights and the …
Connor Riley
‘Prove it’ time for Gunner Stockton; Joey Aguilar has ‘way different’ …
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Georgia-Tennessee game is a tale of two quarterbacks.
Mike Griffith
Kirby Smart excited to see how Georgia reacts to Tennessee environment: ‘I …
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Saturday will be the 20th time Kirby Smart faces off against Tennessee as an on-field coach.
Connor Riley
5 things to know about Georgia-Tennessee: Kirby Smart’s losses as UGA …
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – College football rivalries are unique unto themselves, and Georgia-Tennessee is no different.
Mike Griffith
