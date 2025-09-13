Georgia
17
Halftime
21
Tennessee
Wisconsin Badgers
14
Final
Alabama Crimson Tide
38
South Alabama Jaguars
15
Final
Auburn Tigers
31
Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns
10
Final
Missouri Tigers
52
UTEP Miners
3
2nd QTR
1:00
Texas Longhorns
7
Alcorn State Braves
Sat, 9/13 on SEC Network+ @10:00 ET
Mississippi State Bulldogs
Arkansas Razorbacks
Sat, 9/13 on ESPN @11:00 ET
Ole Miss Rebels
Florida Gators
Sat, 9/13 on ABC @11:30 ET
LSU Tigers
Eastern Michigan Eagles
Sat, 9/13 on ESPNU @11:30 ET
Kentucky Wildcats
Texas A&M Aggies
Sat, 9/13 on NBC @11:30 ET
Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Vanderbilt Commodores
Sat, 9/13 on SEC Network @11:45 ET
South Carolina Gamecocks
Oklahoma Sooners
42
Final
Temple Owls
3
Here’s Georgia football’s first travel roster for the 2025 season
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — With Georgia making its first road trip of the season, the Bulldogs have their first travel roster of the year.
Georgia football-Tennessee live updates, injury news, score, highlights …
The No. 6 Georgia football team takes on the No. 15 Tennessee Volunteers in a Week 3 college football game. Below you can find live updates, injury news, highlights and the …
‘Prove it’ time for Gunner Stockton; Joey Aguilar has ‘way different’ …
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Georgia-Tennessee game is a tale of two quarterbacks.
Kirby Smart excited to see how Georgia reacts to Tennessee environment: ‘I …
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Saturday will be the 20th time Kirby Smart faces off against Tennessee as an on-field coach.
5 things to know about Georgia-Tennessee: Kirby Smart’s losses as UGA …
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – College football rivalries are unique unto themselves, and Georgia-Tennessee is no different.
