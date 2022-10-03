Georgia high school football week 7 rankings

The Class 7A poll did not shift this week as the top 10 held strong. No. 1 Mill Creek scored a 58-7 win over a previously unbeaten Central Gwinnett team to improve to 6-0 and Buford picked up its 17th-straight win in a 23-3 victory over Collins Hill in the Wolves’ Region 8 opener. No. 3 Colquitt County, No. 4 Carrollton and No. 5 Valdosta were all off on their bye this week and No. 6 Walton scored a 51-49 win over No. 10 North Paulding. No. 6 Parkview bounced back from its loss to No. 1 Mill Creek and improved to 5-1 with a 41-7 win over South Gwinnett and No. 8 Kennesaw Mountain was off on its bye along with No. 9 ranked Lowndes. North Paulding’s two losses this season were a one-point loss to No. 8 Kennesaw Mountain and Thursday’s two-point loss to Walton and the Wolfpack remain in the poll.

In Class 6A, Hughes improved to 6-0 with a 40-7 win over Alexander on Friday and No. 2 Lee County made a statement with its 50-21 win over Houston County on Thursday. Houston County’s loss dropped the Bears from No. 6 to No. 9. No. 3 Gainesville improved to 6-0 with a 42-14 win over Lanier and Rome scored a 70-0 win over Woodstock to improve to 5-1. Rome’s only loss came to Class 7A No. 4 Carrollton 23-6 back on Sept. 2. No. 5 Thomas County Central picked up a 48-21 win over Veterans and Roswell moved up from No. 8 to No. 6 after its impressive 41-10 win over Blessed Trinity. Blessed Trinity fell to 4-2 and remains No. 10 because of its win over Calhoun earlier this season.