Week 4 Georgia High School Football Rankings

In Class 7A, No. 1 Buford was off on a bye at 3-0 and No. 2 Grayson improved to 4-0 with a 51-24 win over Spartanburg (SC). No. 3 Mill Creek was also off this week at 3-0 and Colquitt County remains No. 4 after its impressive 48-27 win over Lee County that improved the Packers’ record to 4-0. Parkview took a significant jump from No. 8 to No. 5 this week after its 48-21 win over North Gwinnett that improved the Panthers to 3-0. Carrollton remains No. 6 and scored a 52-0 win over Villa Rica to improve to 4-0 and North Cobb dropped to No. 7 as a result of Parkview climbing to No. 5. The rest of the poll includes No. 8 Walton, No. 10 Kennesaw Mountain and No. 9 Valdosta—who is debuting in the poll following its 25-0 win over Warner Robins and replacing Collins Hill in the process.

In Class 6A, No. 1 ranked Hughes observed its bye week at 3-0 and Lee County remains No. 2 after falling 48-27 to Colquitt County. Blessed Trinity jumped from No. 6 to No. 3 following Roswell’s loss to Milton and Roswell fell to No. 9. No. 4 Gainesville and Rome round out the top 5 and Woodward Academy moved up a spot to No. 6 after scoring a 28-21 win over No. 10 Marist. Houston County debuts at No. 8 after its 68-12 win over Locust Grove and replaces South Paulding.