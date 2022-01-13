‘Hope’ breaks up with Georgia after 41 years together in hilarious video
Fans of the UGA national championship football team will love the new video by “SEC Shorts,” which produces short videos with funny SEC storylines.
If you’ve been following this series over the years, there’s a Georgia fan named “Georgia” who is paired with actress named “Hope” -- and together they chase that ever-elusive national championship that the Bulldogs haven’t won since 1980.
