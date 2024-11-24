Georgia clinched its fourth-straight conference championship game appearance after a wild Saturday of upsets in the SEC.

The Bulldogs, projected by ESPN to rank No. 7 in the next CFP rankings when they are released on Tuesday night, will play the winner of the Texas at Texas A&M Game in the SEC Championship Game at 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 7.

The winner of the SEC Championship Game will play at 8:45 p.m. on Jan. 1 in the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans against a first-round CFP playoff game winner.

The CFP stipulations state the winners of the four Power 4 conference championship games — the Big Ten, the SEC, the ACC and the Big 12, along with the highest ranked conference championship game winner from the Group of Five (currently Boise State of the Mountain West) — are guaranteed spots in the 12-team college football playoff field.

The top four-ranked teams from those conference championship game winners will receive first-round byes and not play until Dec. 31/Jan. 1.

The exciting news for Bulldogs’ fans that they will see their team in the SEC Championship Game comes with an important caveat: If Georgia loses the SEC title game, there’s a chance it will be left out of the 12-team playoff field.

But first, here’s what happened to set the wheels in motion for this rapid change of postseason outlook.

Georgia started the day high enough in the CFP rankings (No. 10) needing only to beat UMass and Georgia Tech to clinch a spot in the 12-team College Football Playoff without even playing in the SEC Championship Game.

But then the dangers of SEC road games kicked in, and Ole Miss was upset at Florida (24-17), and Alabama was upset at Oklahoma (24-3) and Texas A&M was upset at Auburn (43-41, 4 OT).

And suddenly, Georgia and Tennessee were the last two 2-loss teams standing in the SEC with Texas still atop the SEC with one loss after finishing its friendly league slate with a home win over Kentucky.

Just like that, the Bulldogs found themselves in this feast-of-famine situation.

If Georgia wins the SEC Championship Game over the winner of next Saturday’s game between the Longhorns and the Aggies — regardless of what happens against Georgia Tech — the Bulldogs will receive the glorious first-round bye and the trip to the Sugar Bowl.

If Georgia beats the Yellow Jackets and loses the SEC Championship Game, it will enter into a cluster of three-loss SEC teams that includes the Rebels and the Crimson Tide — two teams that beat the Bulldogs head-to-head — presenting a very iffy scenario.

The CFP committee has said it will consider how teams play in their respective championship games before tallying its final rankings on Dec. 8, which will set the field for the 12-team playoff.

The first-round games take place on teams’ campuses on Dec. 20-21.

Here’s how ESPN projects the next set of CFP rankings — which provides some insight, but is quite moot, because the outcome of the SEC Championship Game will ultimately throw a wrench into how things will actually finish:

1. Oregon (11-0)

2. Ohio State (10-1)

3. Texas (10-1)

4. Penn State (10-1)

5. Notre Dame (10-1)

6. Miami (10-1)

7. Georgia (9-2)

8. Tennessee (9-2)

9. SMU (10-1)

10. Boise State (10-1)

11. Indiana (10-1)

12. Alabama (8-3)

13. Ole Miss (8-3)

14. South Carolina (8-3)

15. Texas A&M (8-3)

16. Clemson (9-2)

17. Arizona State (9-2)

18. BYU (9-2)

19. Tulane ((9-2)

20. Colorado (8-3)

21. Iowa State (9-2)

22. UNLV (9-2)

23. Missouri (8-3)

24. Illinois (8-3)

25. Army (10-1)

CFP PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

FIRST ROUND

Dec. 20

Teams to be determined, 8 p.m. (ABC/ESPN)

Dec. 21

Teams to be determined, 12 p.m. (TNT Sports)

Teams to be determined, 4 p.m. (TNT Sports

Teams to be determined, 8 p.m. (ABC/ESPN)

CFP QUARTERFINALS

Dec. 31

Fiesta Bowl, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN) in Glendale, Ariz.

Jan. 1

Peach Bowl, 1 p.m. (ESPN) in Atlanta

Rose Bowl, 5 p.m. (ESPN) in Pasadena, Calif.

Sugar Bowl, 8:45 p.m. (ESPN) in New Orleans

CFP SEMIFINALS

Jan. 9

Orange Bowl, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN) in Miami Gardens

Jan. 10

Cotton Bowl, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN) in Arlington, Texas

CFP NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP

Jan. 20, Mercedes-Benz Stadium 7:30 p.m. (ESPN) in Atlanta