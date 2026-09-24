ATHENS — It was not unreasonable this offseason to envision Nate Frazier as Georgia’s leading rusher and Isiah Canion as the team’s leading receiver.

But entering Saturday’s game against Oklahoma, the Bulldogs could be without both of those valuable weapons.

Frazier picked up a rib injury in the third quarter of Georgia’s win over Arkansas, while Canion is dealing with a right leg injury. Both are officially listed as questionable for Saturday’s game, per the SEC’s availability report.

Smart has stated that Frazier is expected to play. The Georgia coach said following the Arkansas game that both players could’ve returned to the field.

Georgia does have options it can turn throughout the offense in the event it isn’t able to lean on Frazier and Canion the way it would like. Frazier has 202 rushing yards and five touchdowns in three games. Canion has three receptions for 28 yards.

Running back is the easiest position to project. Chauncey Bowens had three rushing touchdowns against Arkansas, while carrying the ball 11 times for 39 yards.

While Bowens hasn’t been the explosive runner Frazier has this season, he’s been a very effective weapon as a pass catcher. He’s caught six passes for 90 yards and a touchdown.

Bowens has carried the load for the Georgia offense before, such as when he ran for 119 yards on 12 carries against Alabama last season.

“I think he’s a violent runner,” Smart said. “He likes contact, he seeks contact. He got the beneficiary of some good blocking on a couple of those. He had a couple runs that I thought could have been even bigger. But he also bounced out on some and made some plays.”

There’s also Dwight Phillip Jr. in the backfield. He had a strong offseason for the Bulldogs, who have used the third-year running back sparingly so far. He has only seven carries on the season for 49 yards. If Frazier is limited, perhaps Georgia could turn to Phillips in the hopes of creating an explosive run.

Georgia is a little thin in the running back room, with Dante Dowdell still recovering from multiple offseason injuries he suffered. If Frazier is limited, that depth will be further tested.

When Canion left the Arkansas game, Thomas Blackshear served as his immediate replacement. He led all Georgia receivers in snaps played with 39, a clear sign that Georgia wanted to get him as much seasoning as possible.

The second-year receiver did not record a catch on his three targets against the Razorbacks.

“He works really hard over there, and we’ve got a multiple offense where multiple people can play that position,” Smart said. “Thomas has played it well. Will Taylor’s played it well. So I’m really proud of Thomas stepping up, getting an opportunity. I wish he had gotten to get some more throws because he has some great routes that didn’t get rewarded.”

Canion had not yet shown himself to be a favorite target of Gunner Stockton’s. Craig Dandridge, Sacovie White-Helton and Talyn Taylor are the only three receivers on the team that have at least five receptions to this point in the season.

While Georgia was very reliant on Zachariah Branch a season ago, so far the Bulldogs have taken a strength-in-numbers approach when it comes to the passing game. Of the 11 players who have caught a touchdown pass so far, only Taylor has multiple scores.

“He runs good routes,” Smart said of Taylor. “I think he’s gotta continue to get better and improve, but it’s on little things that he continues to grow and get more confidence in.”

Five different Georgia tight ends have gotten into the end zone so far. Lawson Luckie, Ethan Barbour, Elyiss Williams and Jaden Reddell will all play meaningful snaps for Georgia against Oklahoma.

With the Oklahoma defense being the first that can truly test the Georgia offense, it will be interesting to see if Georgia finally taps into all the talent that is in that room.

“Everyone does a great job of supporting each other and not getting upset when the other person shines,” Luckie said. “Because that’s a cancer that can’t really spread through a locker room. So we’re just working through it, trusting the process, and trying to stay as fresh as we can. And having the most fresh player on the field at any given moment, and get as many guys ready to play as we can.”

Georgia isn’t the only side entering this game with injury questions and concerns. The Sooners are expected to be without their starting left tackle in Michael Fasusi. As for standout defensive tackle David Stone, he is listed as questionable after suffering a knee injury in practice this week.

Depth has always been one of the pillars of Smart’s program. It’s a long season, and with how physical Georgia plays, it knows there will be bumps and bruises along the way.

On the offensive side of the ball, that depth is going to be tested against a stout Oklahoma defense.

Georgia is undoubtedly a better team with Frazier and Canion on the field. But even compromised, Saturday should give us a good idea of just how good this Georgia offense can really be in 2026.