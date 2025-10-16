ATHENS — Georgia was already going to have its hands full this week trying to slow Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss.

Then starting safety Kyron Jones suffered a foot injury this week, knocking him out indefinitely. Jones started all six games for Georgia this season and was fourth on the team in tackles. He had a key fumble recovery in the win over Auburn last week.

Jones is likely to be replaced in the starting lineup by JaCorey Thomas, who has regularly rotated in for Jones during the course of the season.

The Bulldogs could turn to Adrian Maddox as well, as he is the next man up in Georgia’s secondary.

They’re going to have their hands full in trying to slow Lane Kiffin’s Ole Miss offense, one Kirby Smart praised often this week.

“I’ve got a lot of respect for Lane. He does an incredible job,” Smart said. “Probably one of the best things he does is in-game coaching, having coached with him and watched him for years. His having impact on the quarterback and the offensive play and the ability to communicate with the quarterback, whether it’s by headset or by sideline, he does a great job of getting the quarterback’s attention and getting them in the right plays based on looks.”

Chambliss wasn’t supposed to be the starting quarterback, as Austin Simmons opened the season as QB1. But an early-season ankle injury saddled Simmons to the bench. Simmons was not listed on the availability report this week, indicating he is healthy enough to play.

In his absence, Chambliss became one of the most dynamic players in the sport.

The Ferris State transfer has thrown for 1,286 yards, rushed for another 281 and accounted for 10 touchdowns.

Pretty impressive for a quarterback Ole Miss found at the Division II level.

“He’s fast. He’s tough. He’s got great lower body,” Smart said of Chambliss. “Great instincts. There’s a difference in being a fast guy and being a runner. He’s patient behind blocks, quick when he needs to be. Some guys can only run perimeter runs well. Some can only run internal well. He runs both. He does a great job in the draw game. He sets up blocks, and he’s a good passer.”

Saturday will be the first road start for Chambliss, something Georgia is well aware of.

The Bulldogs want to make life especially difficult for Chambliss, whether that be through crowd noise or a physical defense.

“They’ve got a really good, two quarterbacks, they’re a really good two quarterbacks, and their receiver room is really good, too, as well,” defensive back Ellis Robinson said. “So just really buckling down on what we’ve got to do this week.”

Georgia’s defense hasn’t gotten off to the best starts, and given the two weeks prior to Georgia Ole Miss was off and faced Washington State, one can imagine the Rebels will have all kinds of tricks up their sleeves.

With Jones out, the Rebels now have another area of uncertainty they can attack.

The rest of Georgia’s defensive backfield is going to have to play better without the redshirt sophomore.

“In this league, you’re going to be challenged every week,” Smart said. “These guys got great wideouts and a quarterback that can get them the ball and a quarterback that’s very accurate. So the challenge will be every week to step up and play.”

Georgia’s secondary has improved over the course of games, shutting out Alabama and Auburn in the second half. Both those teams have talented pass catchers, like the ones Georgia will face on Saturday.

Chambliss is going to make some plays against Georgia. Lane Kiffin is too good a coach to not put his quarterback in the right situations.

Georgia’s defense is going to have to keep making plays, in hopes of pulling out a win without a key starter.

“Playing DB, you always have to have a short-term memory from all the plays that you make,” Robinson said. “So it’s really just putting that in the past and just looking forward.”

Ellis Robinson speaks on the challenge of defending Ole Miss QB Trinidad Chambliss