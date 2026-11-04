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By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
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How these two key pieces help Georgia after missing last season’s loss to …
ATHENS — It certainly seems like Ole Miss won’t have one of its most important players in running back Kewan Lacy.
Connor Riley
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CFP shows hand in first rankings, ‘Unanimous’ Miami clear No. 1 over …
ATHENS — The College Football Playoff Selection Committee sorted out a season of parity with its early emphasis on schedule strength amid its blend of data points and …
Mike Griffith
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Here’s where the College Football Playoff committee put Georgia in first …
The first College Football Playoff rankings of the year were released on Tuesday night, with the Georgia Bulldogs coming in at No. 2.
Connor Riley
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Trinidad Chambliss has Kirby Smart on edge with decision-making, accuracy
ATHENS — Kirby Smart has seen enough of Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss to know his Georgia defense has a problem on its hands.
Mike Griffith
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SEC Network’s Cole Cubelic bristles over Georgia criticism: ‘What else …
ATHENS — There are plenty of Georgia fans and college football commentators who were not impressed with how the Georgia offense looked on Saturday.
Connor Riley
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