clock icon
clock icon
2 hours ago
By Mike Griffith, Dawgnation Staff
Profile
Profile
Email
Email
Twitter
Visit our Twitter page.
Linked In
Linked In
Share
Facebook
Visit our Facebook page.
Twitter
Share on Twitter
Reddit
Share on Reddit
Email
Email
Link
Copy link
Article
Article
Latest Football
Article
Article
clock icon
clock icon
45 minutes ago
ESPN analyst points out a growing ‘flaw’ for Georgia
ATHENS — The Georgia Bulldogs came in at No. 2 in the first College Football Playoff rankings.
Connor Riley
Article
Article
clock icon
clock icon
2 hours ago
Juan Gaston hungrier for Georgia football success than fried foods
ATHENS — Juan Gaston might speak softly, but the 6-foot-7, 340-pounder carries a big hit for Georgia each Saturday.
Mike Griffith
Article
Article
clock icon
clock icon
4 hours ago
How these two key pieces help Georgia after missing last season’s loss to …
ATHENS — It certainly seems like Ole Miss won’t have one of its most important players in running back Kewan Lacy.
Connor Riley
Article
Article
clock icon
clock icon
12 hours ago
CFP shows hand in first rankings, ‘Unanimous’ Miami clear No. 1 over …
ATHENS — The College Football Playoff Selection Committee sorted out a season of parity with its early emphasis on schedule strength amid its blend of data points and …
Mike Griffith
Article
Article
clock icon
clock icon
15 hours ago
Here’s where the College Football Playoff committee put Georgia in first …
The first College Football Playoff rankings of the year were released on Tuesday night, with the Georgia Bulldogs coming in at No. 2.
Connor Riley
Leave a Comment
Cookie Settings