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By Mike Griffith, Dawgnation Staff
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ESPN analyst points out a growing ‘flaw’ for Georgia
ATHENS — The Georgia Bulldogs came in at No. 2 in the first College Football Playoff rankings.
Connor Riley
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Juan Gaston hungrier for Georgia football success than fried foods
ATHENS — Juan Gaston might speak softly, but the 6-foot-7, 340-pounder carries a big hit for Georgia each Saturday.
Mike Griffith
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How these two key pieces help Georgia after missing last season’s loss to …
ATHENS — It certainly seems like Ole Miss won’t have one of its most important players in running back Kewan Lacy.
Connor Riley
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CFP shows hand in first rankings, ‘Unanimous’ Miami clear No. 1 over …
ATHENS — The College Football Playoff Selection Committee sorted out a season of parity with its early emphasis on schedule strength amid its blend of data points and …
Mike Griffith
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Here’s where the College Football Playoff committee put Georgia in first …
The first College Football Playoff rankings of the year were released on Tuesday night, with the Georgia Bulldogs coming in at No. 2.
Connor Riley
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