Georgia’s Kirby Smart boosts Florida ranking, Brian Kelly and Ed Orgeron bury Bulldogs

ATHENS — Georgia finished No. 9 in Amway Coaches Poll, just like the Bulldogs were placed in the College Football Playoff committee rankings. But unlike the CFP, the 61 coaches in the Coaches’ Poll reveal their final votes.

RELATED: Ohio State, Notre Dame conquer SEC image to make CFP Some of the rankings were eye-popping, for better or worse, and could make for interesting banter the next time the coaches cross paths. Kirby Smart’s ballot will turn some heads in his own fanbase. The Georgia head coach ranked Florida higher than any other coach who voted — including Gators’ coach Dan Mullen — putting his fierce rival at No. 4. Florida beat Georgia 44-28 this season, but Mullen has been accused of trolling the Bulldogs before, even though he strongly denied that accusation. Mullen, who voted Georgia No. 9, had his own team at No. 6.

Here’s a look at how the Top 10 finished in the overall ballot: 1. Alabama 2. Clemson 3. Ohio State 4. Texas A&M 5. Notre Dame

6. Cincinnati 7. Oklahoma 8. Indiana 9. Georgia 10. Florida While Smart was boosting Florida, Clemson coach Dabo Swinney was making national headlines for having his CFP foe Ohio State ranked No. 11 on his final Coaches’ Poll ballot.

What most didn’t notice was that Swinney had Georgia ranked No. 6, higher than any other coach than Scott Satterfield, who also had the Bulldogs No. 6. It’s very likely that Swinney has one of his Clemson analysts or graduate assistants already pulling film on the Bulldogs. The Tigers are scheduled to open with Georgia next season in Charlotte, N.C. The “new” version of Georgia football, with quarterback JT Daniels, is averaging more than 41 points and nearly 500 yards of offense per game. Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly and LSU coach Ed Orgeron submitted two of the more jaw-dropping ballots where Georgia football was concerned, neither showing much if any respect. Kelly, who lost to Kirby Smart and Georgia head-to-head in South Bend in 2017 (20-19), and again in Athens in 2019 (23-17), has the Bulldogs all the way down at No. 13 on his ballot.

Then there's Orgeron, who has Georgia ranked lower than any other pollster at No. 15 — behind Northwestern and BYU! And if anyone thinks Orgeron's bias is because LSU beat Georgia in 2018 and 2019, it's worth noting he has the Florida team that the Tiger beat two weeks ago at No. 6! Texas State coach Jake Spavital was another coach glaringly low on Georgia, having Smart's team at No. 14. Spavital was the Texas A&M offensive coordinator in 2014 and 2015, when Smart was the defensive coordinator at Alabama. Smart's defense shut him out in his first year as the Aggies' offensive coordinator in a 59-0 Tide win in 2014. RELATED: Bettor jumping to take Cincinnati over Georgia in Peach Bowl Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell had his 9-0 Bearcats ranked in the Top Four, which no one should have a problem with. Fickell had his Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl opponent, Georgia, at No. 8. Here are some select coach's ballots: Kirby Smart 1. Alabama 2. Clemson 3. Texas A&M 4. Florida 5. Notre Dame 6. Ohio State 7. Georgia 8. Cincinnati 9. Indiana 10. Oklahoma Justin Fuente, Virginia Tech 1. Alabama 2. Clemson 3. Notre Dame 4. Ohio State 5. Cincinnati 6. Texas A&M 7. Indiana 8. Oklahoma 9. Coastal Carolina 10. Iowa State 11. Brigham Young 12. Georgia 13. Florida 14. Iowa 15. Northwestern Brian Kelly, Notre Dame 1. Alabama 2. Clemson 3. Notre Dame 4. Ohio State 5. Cincinnati 6. Texas A&M 7. Oklahoma 8. Indiana 9. North Carolina 10. Coastal Carolina 11. Iowa State 12. Florida 13. Georgia 14. Miami 15. Northwestern Ed Orgeron, LSU 1. Alabama 2. Clemson 3. Ohio State 4. Notre Dame 5. Texas A&M 6. Florida 7. Cincinnati 8. Coastal Carolina 9. Brigham Young 10. Louisiana-Lafayette 11. Oklahoma 12. Indiana 13. Northwestern 14. Iowa State 15. Georgia Jake Spavital, Texas State 1. Alabama 2. Clemson 3. Ohio State 4. Notre Dame 5. Cincinnati 6. Oklahoma 7. Texas A&M 8. Florida 9. Coastal Carolina 10. Iowa State 11. Indiana 12. Louisiana-Lafayette 13. Brigham Young 14. Georgia Dabo Swinney, Clemson 1. Alabama 2. Clemson 3. Notre Dame 4. Texas A&M 5. Florida 6. Georgia 7. Cincinnati 8. Oklahoma 9. Iowa State 10 Coastal Carolina 11. Ohio State Scott Satterfield, Louisville 1. Alabama 2. Clemson 3. Ohio State 4. Notre Dame 5. Texas A&M 6. Georgia 7. Cincinnati 8. Oklahoma 9. Indiana 10. Coastal Carolina 11. Florida Dan Mullen, Florida 1. Alabama 2. Clemson 3. Ohio State 4. Texas A&M 5. Notre Dame 6. Florida 7. Oklahoma 8. Cincinnati 9. Georgia 10. Iowa State Nick Saban, Alabama 1. Alabama 2. Clemson 3. Notre Dame 4. Texas A&M 5. Ohio State 6. Cincinnati 7. Oklahoma 8. Florida 9. Georgia 10. Coastal Carolina

