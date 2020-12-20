We now know the four College Football Playoff teams, as the committee announced it would be Alabama at No. 1, Clemson at No. 2, Ohio State at No. 3 and Notre Dame at No. 4.

Georgia finished at No. 9 in the final rankings. Texas A&M just missed the final four, coming in at No. 5. The Bulldogs came in at No. 11 in the final AP Poll of the season and No. 9 in the final Coaches Poll.

The Bulldogs finished the regular season with a record of 7-2, as they did not get a chance to play Vanderbilt this weekend as the Commodores cancelled their game against Georgia.

The game against Vanderbilt was set to be Georgia’s senior day, but that too was wiped away with the cancellation. Georgia coach Kirby Smart shared his thoughts earlier this week on not being able to play Vanderbilt.

“I think that’s tough, but welcome to 2020. It’s unfortunate for our seniors who really wanted to play, and those guys were excited to get one more game in Sanford Stadium,” Smart said on Wednesday. “They wanted to finish off at home with their families, and I know that better than anybody how important that last game is in Sanford Stadium. It’s a crushing blow to not be able to get that game for them, but they understand it, and they’ve moved on now.”

It was also announced that Georgia will play No. 8 Cincinnati in the Peach Bowl. The Bearcats went 9-0 and won the AAC this season. No. 7 Florida and No. 6 Oklahoma will play each other in the Cotton Bowl. Oregon and Iowa State will play in the Fiesta Bowl, while Texas A&M and North Carolina meet in the Orange Bowl.

The two College Football Playoff semifinals will take place on Jan. 1. The Rose Bowl announced that it would not be hosting one of the semifinals, as that game will now instead be played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The second semifinal will be played in New Orleans as the Sugar Bowl.

Alabama and Notre Dame will play in Texas, while Clemson and Ohio State will play in the Sugar Bowl. The Georgia-Cincinnati game is set for a 12:30 p.m. ET kickoff on Jan. 1.

Final 2020 College Football Playoff rankings, top 4

1. Alabama

2. Clemson

3. Ohio State

4. Notre Dame

5. Texas A&M

6. Oklahoma

7. Florida

8. Cincinnati

9. Georgia

10. Iowa State

11. Indiana

12. Coastal Carolina

13. North Carolina

14. Northwestern

15. Iowa

16.BYU

17. USC

18. Miami

19. Louisiana

20. Texas

21. Oklahoma State

22. San Jose State

23. NC State

24. Tulsa

25. Oregon

