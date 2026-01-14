ATHENS — Last offseason, Georgia saw the secondary as a position of concern. To address it, the Bulldogs brought in three transfers.

That the Bulldogs have brought in four transfers in the secondary this cycle illustrates that last year’s additions didn’t work and that the defensive backfield still has some holes to fill.

At no position has Kirby Smart been more aggressive in terms of finding solutions in the transfer portal than at defensive back. Georgia’s first commitment was a defensive back, as the Bulldogs quickly added Clemson safety Khalil Barnes to the fold.

Georgia’s most recent addition also comes in the secondary, having landed Oklahoma defensive back Gentry Williams on Tuesday. In between, the Bulldogs added USC cornerback Braylon Conley and ECU safety Ja’Marley Riddle to the fold.

When you consider that Georgia had to thrust Rasean Dinkins and Zion Branch into key roles in the second half of Georgia’s season-ending loss to Ole Miss, you can understand why the Bulldogs wanted more help in the secondary. Add in that Daylen Everette is moving on to the NFL and that the Bulldogs have had five defensive backs leave via the transfer portal, Georgia’s secondary is going to look different next season.

The Bulldogs do have some known quantities coming back in 2026. Safety KJ Bolden was an All-SEC selection and should be one of the better defensive players in the country.

One of the more intriguing players on the Georgia roster is Ellis Robinson. He broke out in 2025, emerging as a starter while grabbing four interceptions. That was tied for the most in the SEC.

Georgia also brings back a versatile piece in Demello Jones. He saw regular playing time this season, playing all over Georgia’s secondary. He’s in position to start alongside Robinson at cornerback.

But the addition of Williams gives Georgia another possible option. Williams has only one year of eligibility. He’s not viewed as a depth add like Conley, who will have three seasons of eligibility remaining at Georgia.

Shoulder injuries have limited the Oklahoma transfer in the past two seasons. But in 2023, he came down with three interceptions for the Sooners while providing solid run support. Perhaps Williams can provide for Georgia what Georgia did this past season, while Jones steps into a more consistent role as an outside cornerback.

Georgia should feel more than comfortable with what it has at cornerback, as it now possesses three options with meaningful SEC experience.

At the other safety and star spots in Georgia’s secondary, that is less true. With Joenel Aguero transferring to Ole Miss, the Bulldogs have an opening at the star position.

Rasean Dinkins filled in for Aguero in the SEC championship and College Football Playoff. Georgia is very confident in the long-term future of Dinkins and what he brings to the table.

Still, Georgia went out and added Barnes from Clemson. While Dinkins has two career starts, Barnes has three years of starting experience for the Tigers. The 2025 season did not go the way Barnes would’ve hoped, but he’s proven to be a high-level player on a team that made the College Football Playoff in 2024.

Riddle also arrives at Georgia having played significant snaps, it just comes at ECU. Given how things went for Elo Modozie this past season, it’ll be worth watching to see how Riddle handles the jump in competition.

Barnes is viewed as an option at star, while Riddle may slot best at the safety spot opposite Bolden. Barnes has just one year of eligibility remaining, while Riddle has two.

Georgia brings back Kyron Jones at safety, who missed the final eight games of the 2025 season with a foot injury. He was starting in the secondary prior to what proved to be a season-ending injury.

Georgia’s 2026 recruiting class highlighted that Georgia saw the secondary as a need. The Bulldogs signed six defensive backs, with four likely to play at safety and two as future cornerbacks.

But Georgia can’t afford to wait for Jordan Smith, Tyriq Green and Justice Fitzpatrick to be ready. Given how close Georgia was to a national championship in 2025, the Bulldogs know they need to consider every option for improvement.

For a secondary that gave up 362 passing yards in a season-ending loss to Ole Miss, this group has room to get better.

With how aggressively Smart, Travaris Robinson and Donte Williams have used the transfer portal, Georgia wanted more help in the secondary. Now it will have four new pieces to work with to go along with the six recruits it brings in.