ATHENS — Georgia made it through the Florida game without picking up any new major injuries. Still, the Bulldogs were without several key contributors in the 43-20 win over Florida.

Head coach Kirby Smart provided an update on those players as the Bulldogs begin practicing for this week’s game against Missouri.

Safety Dan Jackson has now missed two consecutive games. He was a late scratch against Vanderbilt after getting sick and was not with the team against Florida.

Smart said Jackson is dealing with an infection in his knee. Georgia hopes to get him back this week and will know more about him during practice on Monday. Tykee Smith briefly left Saturday’s game and when he exited, David Daniel Sisavanh entered the game at safety. Malaki Starks then moved into Smith’s star position. Smith did return to the game for Georgia.

Smith added that he was fine when speaking to reporters on Monday.

On the offensive side of the ball, Amarius Mims and Roderick Robinson both dressed out for the first time since the South Carolina game but neither got on the field. Both suffered ankle injuries that have kept them out for the previous five games.

With Mims out, Georgia has started Xavier Truss at right tackle. Monroe Freeling also rotated in at the position as well.

“He’s got to be healthy enough to play and be the best player to play. He did extra work on Friday,” Smart said. “At the end of the day he has to be confident to go out and play. He’s a lot closer to that today.”

Robinson meanwhile found himself behind Daijun Edwards and Kendall Milton on the depth chart, with both running backs having strong games. The pair combined for 150 yards and 3 touchdowns in the win over Florida.

Georgia is still not expected to have Brock Bowers available for this game. He had ankle surgery two weeks ago and the traditional recovery time is four to six weeks. Bowers was with the team for Saturday’s game against Florida.

“He’s great, he’s the spirit of this team. This guy ahs been in every meeting. He was in the punt walk through today,” Smart said on Saturday. “He goes to everything. He’s front and center, on time, ready to go and still he gets all his rehab done. That’s just the kind of kid he is.”

Georgia did see Ladd McConkey and Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins return to action, with both having impactful performances against Florida. McConkey caught 6 passes for 135 yards, while Ingram-Dawkins forced a fumble.

Missouri does have a rest advantage entering this week, as the Tigers were on a bye last week. Missouri enters the game with a 7-1 record, its lone loss coming against LSU.

Smart said that freshman linebacker CJ Allen is day-to-day after tweaking his hamstring in the win over Florida.

Smart clarified that Darris Smith is not with the team at the moment. He is focusing on academics and doing some conditioning.

Georgia will have four practices this week to find out how much closer players are to seeing the field. Saturday’s game against Missouri is set for a 3:30 p.m. ET start.

Georgia football injury report against Missouri

Brock Bowers, ankle --out

Branson Robinson, knee -- out

EJ Lightsey, shoulder -- out

Jamaal Jarrett, foot/ankle -- out

Dan Jackson, knee --questionable

CJ Allen, hamstring -- questionable

Roderick Robinson, ankle -- questionable

Amarius Mims, ankle -- questionable

Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, foot -- probable