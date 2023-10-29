ATHENS — Georgia and Florida just wrapped up the latest edition of the World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party in Jacksonville, Fla., with the Bulldogs winning 43-20.

The game is under contract for the next two seasons in Jacksonville. The stadium is currently expected to undergo renovations for the 2026 and 2027 seasons, which will certainly mean that the annual rival game will be played elsewhere.

And according to a report from Mark Long of the Associated Press, that could continue to be in NFL stadiums. Long reports that officials are “focused on letting cities with NFL-ready stadiums bid on the game.” Long adds that a home-and-home series has not been ruled out, though a neutral site venue would be the preferred choice.

Atlanta would be a logical host for when Georgia is the home team during the 2026 season. As for the following year when Florida is the designated host, Orlando and Miami are listed as possibilities.

The ticket split would still be as it is in Jacksonville with it being 50-50. The next big step will be the Jacksonville City Council approving plans for a stadium renovation that will also have an impact on the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Kirby Smart was not his usual vocal self when asked about the future of the Cocktail Party earlier this week. After the game, Smart embraced the environment, as he celebrated with the many Georgia fans who were on hand to witness the 43-20 win over Florida.

“I‘m proud of the competitors that went out and fought today for our university,” Smart said. “I was proud of our fans, they supported us even though we did not start the way we wanted to. But we responded and played well. We were able to control the line of scrimmage, which ultimately is the difference in this conference. If you can win the line of scrimmage, you’ve got a chance.”

The annual rivalry game has been played in Jacksonville every year since 1933, with the exception of the 1994 and ‘95 seasons when the current stadium was under renovation. Georgia and Florida played a home-and-home those seasons, with Florida winning both games.

Georgia has taken control of the rivalry since Smart became the head coach, as the Bulldogs have won six of the eight games between the two sides since 2016.

The Bulldogs welcome the No. 14 Missouri Tigers to Athens on Saturday, while Florida hosts Arkansas.