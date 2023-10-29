Georgia
43
Final
20
Florida
  • Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns
    33
    Final
    South Alabama Jaguars
    20
  • Florida State Seminoles
    41
    Final
    Wake Forest Demon Deacons
    16
    Indiana Hoosiers
    24
    Final
    Penn State Nittany Lions
    33
    Houston Cougars
    0
    Final
    Kansas State Wildcats
    41
    West Virginia Mountaineers
    41
    Final
    UCF Knights
    28
  • South Carolina Gamecocks
    17
    Final
    Texas A&M Aggies
    30
    Maryland Terrapins
    27
    Final
    Northwestern Wildcats
    33
    Tulsa Golden Hurricane
    10
    Final
    SMU Mustangs
    69
    UMass Minutemen
    21
    Final
    Army Black Knights
    14
  • UConn Huskies
    14
    Final
    Boston College Eagles
    21
    Oklahoma Sooners
    33
    Final
    Kansas Jayhawks
    38
    Western Michigan Broncos
    45
    Final
    Eastern Michigan Eagles
    21
    Clemson Tigers
    17
    Final
    North Carolina State Wolfpack
    24
  • Memphis Tigers
    45
    Final
    North Texas Mean Green
    42
    Oregon Ducks
    35
    Final
    Utah Utes
    6
    BYU Cougars
    6
    Final
    Texas Longhorns
    35
    Virginia Cavaliers
    26
    Final
    Miami (FL) Hurricanes
    29
  • Miami (OH) RedHawks
    30
    Final
    Ohio Bobcats
    16
    Pittsburgh Panthers
    7
    Final
    Notre Dame Fighting Irish
    58
    Southern Miss Golden Eagles
    38
    Final
    Appalachian State Mountaineers
    48
    Mississippi State Bulldogs
    13
    Final
    Auburn Tigers
    27
  • Purdue Boilermakers
    14
    Final
    Nebraska Cornhuskers
    31
    Iowa State Cyclones
    30
    Final
    Baylor Bears
    18
    Michigan State Spartans
    12
    Final
    Minnesota Golden Gophers
    27
    Duke Blue Devils
    0
    Final
    Louisville Cardinals
    23
  • East Carolina Pirates
    27
    Final
    UTSA Roadrunners
    41
    USC Trojans
    50
    Final
    California Golden Bears
    49
    Tulane Green Wave
    30
    Final
    Rice Owls
    28
    Arkansas State Red Wolves
    34
    Final
    Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks
    24
By Mike Griffith, Dawgnation Staff
Latest Football
Final grades from Georgia football win over rival Florida
ATHENS — The final score doesn’t fully illustrate how dominant the Georgia Bulldogs were in their win over the Florida Gators.
Connor Riley
Report: Georgia, Florida eyeing future neutral site venues for 2026, 2027 …
ATHENS — Georgia and Florida just wrapped up the latest edition of the World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party in Jacksonville, Fla., with the Bulldogs winning 43-20.
Connor Riley
Missouri opens its so-called ‘November to Remember’ as underdog at Georgia
ATHENS — Georgia coach Kirby Smart and his coaching staff got ahead of the Missouri game during the bye week, scouting out the Tigers before Florida preparations began last …
Mike Griffith
AP Poll Top 25 rankings for Week 10: Georgia holds top spot as College …
ATHENS — Georgia football put forth a dominant performance on Saturday, beating Florida 43-20.
Connor Riley
Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings for Week 10: Georgia football shows why it is …
ATHENS — Georgia has been the No. 1 ranked team in the Coaches Poll all season. Saturday’s performance against Florida showed why that was the case.
Connor Riley
