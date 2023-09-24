ATHENS — Kirby Smart told reporters earlier in the week that the Georgia injury list was as long as it had ever been in his time at Georgia.

Then the Bulldogs had to add star defensive end Mykel Williams to the list, as he did not play in the win over UAB.

“He’s sick. We hope to get him back next week,” Smart said. “I hate it but he’s a really good player. We expect him to be back next week.”

Williams was Georgia’s leading pass rusher coming into the game, as he had sacks in two of Georgia’s first three games. With Williams out, Georgia started Tramel Walthour in his place. Warren Brinson had a strong game for Georgia, as he picked up a sack on the opening drive of the game.

The Bulldogs went on to win 49-21, moving to 4-0 on the season.

Williams was not the only injured Bulldog to miss the game against UAB, as running backs Kendall Milton and Roderick Robinson did not dress out. Milton has been dealing with a knee injury, while Robinson picked up an ankle injury in the team’s win over South Carolina.

Daijun Edwards got the start at running back, while Andrew Paul logged the first carry of the game for the Bulldogs. It was Paul’s first carry since the Week 1 win over UT-Martin. Daijun Edwards finished as Georgia’s leading rusher on the evening, rushing for 66 yards.

In the secondary, Javon Bullard once again did not dress out as he continues to nurse an ankle injury. Dan Jackson got the start in his place at safety.

“It’s hard not having him out there. He’s a field general,” Smart said on Bullard. “You can’t cry about it. You have to get your big boy pants on and play.”

Amarius Mims had ankle surgery this week, meaning Xavier Truss took over as the team’s right tackle. At left guard, Dylan Fairchild made his first career start for the Bulldogs.

Georgia returns to action next week in SEC play, as the Bulldogs travel to Auburn. The game is set for a 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff on CBS.

Below you can see the full injury report for Georgia’s game against UAB.

Georgia football injury report for UAB